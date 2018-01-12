Headlines – January 12, 2018

News
Turkey ‘summons top U.S. diplomat’ over Syria Kurd forces –
Turkey’s foreign ministry has summoned a senior US diplomat to express Ankara’s “discomfort” over Washington’s support for Syrian Kurdish fighters, state media reported.
Three months after Baghdad took control, tensions high in Kirkuk –
In a Jan. 4 meeting with a delegation representing Kurdistan’s opposition parties, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said that an agreement has been reached to calm the situation in Kirkuk province and in the district of Tuz Khormato.
Germany’s Foreign Minister: ‘We are seeing what happens when the U.S. pulls back’ –
In an interview, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel urges Germany to pay greater attention to the future of the EU. He warns that there are no vacuums in international politics and that when the U.S. withdraws, Russia or China step in.
Duterte: Philippines-China bond ‘improving’ daily –
The bond between the Philippines and China is “improving every day,” President Duterte said in the face of concerns over the militarization of artificial islands built and occupied by the Chinese in the South China Sea.
Taiwan plans to invest in advanced arms as China flexes its muscles –
Taiwan’s ruling party plans to use a long-term increase in defense spending to pursue advanced weapons systems, government officials say, in what is widely seen as growing determination to forge a stronger deterrent against a Chinese attack.
Business
Saab hoping to edge its radar into Navy’s future frigate program –
The U.S. Navy has tapped Raytheon’s Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar as its preferred radar for the future frigate, but Swedish defense company Saab is closely watching the program to see if an opening develops for its Sea Giraffe agile multibeam radar, company officials said Jan. 8.
Britain hires new defense procurement chief as budget woes linger –
Britain is getting a new defense procurement minister after a Conservative government reshuffle that concluded Jan. 9.
Images reveal China’s J-16 jets stepping up introduction into service –
China’s new Shenyang J-16 multirole fighter jet has been entering service in increasing numbers with little fanfare, with the lion’s share of attention focused on the stealthy Chengdu J-20 fighter’s development and introduction.
Army to hold tactical network industry day –
The Army is holding its first industry day focused on its tactical network as part of a new Army-wide construct to help the service modernize and improve its systems procurement process.
U.S. Army seeks 120 AH-6 helos for Saudi Arabia and other FMS customers –
The U.S. Army has issued a request for information for up to 120 Boeing AH-6 light attack and reconnaissance rotorcraft for Saudi Arabia and other undisclosed allied operators.
Milrem demos THeMIS autonomy, outlines roadmap –
Estonia’s Milrem Robotics has demonstrated the autonomous operation of its THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle during a live-fire event held at the Kolgu range in December 2017.
French naval contract award could be game-changer for firm –
Navigation, positioning and imaging firm iXBlue has won a contract from Naval Group to supply navigation systems for five French intermediate frigates, its first deal to equip a new warship for the county’s Navy, iXBlue said.
U.S. Navy: more ships, tech, training, could help prevent collisions at sea –
U.S. Navy leaders say a combination of new ships, technology, and training will help prevent the kind of deadly collisions at sea that killed 17 sailors last year. The push for more warships comes as the Trump administration is finalizing a number of defense reviews and preparing to send a 2019 budget proposal to Congress.
Israel cancels second missile defense test in a month –
Israel has called off a test of an advanced missile defense system, citing a communications malfunction.
Defense
U.S. Navy’s next amphibious warship to get laser weapon –
The U.S. Navy will test a new laser weapon aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious ship USS Portland as early as this fall, the service’s program manager announced Jan. 9.
Lawmakers chide U.S. Navy on step back from transparency –
Two lawmakers who oversee defense policy took aim at a years-long walk-back of U.S. Navy transparency, calling on the Navy to declassify ship inspection results and end an information chill spurred by U.S. Navy and Defense Department memos over the past year.
Pentagon is prepared to spend more than $900 million in first audit –
The Pentagon is preparing to spend more than $900 million in fiscal 2018 to identify and fix problems as part of its first-ever financial audit.
Army announces deployments for about 10,000 soldiers –
Four units will deploy across the world in the coming months, the Army announced Jan. 10. Three of the four will deploy in the spring, while the fourth unit will deploy in the summer. The deploying units include two armored brigade combat teams of about 4,500 soldiers.
Army plans $70 million in upgrades to training area in Germany –
The Army plans to begin two construction projects, totaling about $70 million, this spring at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, Stars and Stripes reported.
Marines look to increase range and lethality of artillery, mortars –
Looking to the future, the Marine Corps is focused on increasing the range and lethality of its artillery and mortar systems while also maintaining precision strike capabilities.
Veterans
Unidentified for decades, Texas soldier receives final rites –
A funeral was held Jan. 10 for a Texas soldier whose 92nd Infantry Division was the only African-American Army division to fight in Europe and who was buried for decades as “unknown.”
Thomas Ellis, a Tuskegee Airman, is dead at 97 –
Former Sgt. Maj. Thomas Ellis, one of six surviving Tuskegee Airmen in San Antonio, died Jan. 2 of a stroke in a local hospital. He was 97.
Experts: VA loan ‘churning’ can hurt vets … and the mortgage market –
The abusive practices of some lenders are hurting some veterans financially, experts told House lawmakers Jan. 10, and their behavior could end up weakening the VA loan benefit and the overall mortgage market.
Biden says military burn pits may have led to his son’s death from cancer –
Former Vice President Joe Biden believes his son’s fatal brain cancer may have been caused by exposure to military burn pits while serving in Iraq and Kosovo.
Veterans behind bars: U.S. jails set aside special cellblocks –
The military veterans playing cards in the Albany County jail wear the same orange uniforms as everyone else, with “INMATE” printed down the legs. But their service offers one distinct privilege: a special cellblock where they can work through problems they often share, such as substance use and post-traumatic stress disorder.