Delta IV NROL-47 launched from Vandenberg

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload was launched successfully from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., at 2:11 p.m., PST, Jan. 12.

Col. Greg Wood, 30th Space Wing vice commander, was the space launch commander.

“This was an incredibly important launch for the 30th Space Wing and our mission partners,” said Wood. “The entire team — the 30th Space Wing, the National Reconnaissance Office, United Launch Alliance, and others — worked hand-in-hand to ensure this launch was safe and successful. This was an outstanding effort by everyone.”

This satellite was launched aboard a Delta IV Medium (5,2) configuration Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle. Established by the U.S. Air Force, the EELV program provides assured access to space for Department of Defense and other government agencies.