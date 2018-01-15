Headlines – January 15, 2018

News

VA publicly posts opioid prescription rates for all facilities –

The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun publicly posting data on how frequently its doctors prescribe opioids to help with patients’ pain, in an effort to increase awareness about use of the problematic medications.



CENTCOM investigates video of truck shooting in Afghanistan –

U.S. Central Command is investigating a video that appears to show a U.S. service member in Afghanistan shooting at a civilian truck and its driver.



B-1 Bomber crews defend sniper pod after friendly fire incident –

B-1B Lancer pilots and crew here know questions linger within the military community after an investigation concluded a ground team and aircrew were to blame in a 2014 friendly fire incident in which five U.S. soldiers died in Afghanistan.



SpaceX customer blames Northrop Grumman for missing satellite –

A major SpaceX customer spoke up for Elon Musk’s rocket company, pinning the blame for a secret military satellite’s disappearance on defense company Northrop Grumman.





Business

Saab set to demo an underwater drone that pretends to be a sub –

The Swedish defense firm Saab is set to demonstrate for the U.S. Navy an underwater drone that simulates a submarine, making it easier for ships and aircraft to practice anti-submarine warfare.



Textron, U.S. Navy are loading guns and missiles on their unmanned mine hunting boat –

Textron is planning to load up on guns and missiles for its Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle, or CUSV.



Naval Group, Airbus collaborate on helicopter drone project –

Naval Group and Airbus Helicopters are to launch a technology study for a helicopter drone for the French Navy’s heavily armed ships.



Tech demonstrations key to mitigating project risks, says Dassault Aviation boss –

Technology demonstrators are vital to cutting risk to industry and government, as they offer the chance to test designs before launching costly programs such as a future Franco-German fighter jet, said the chairman of GIFAS, the French aerospace, defense and security trade association.



Japan defense chief hints at need to bring down Chinese cruise missiles –

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera clearly had China on his mind when he hinted during a visit to a US missile test site in Hawaii that his country needs to build a comprehensive system capable of intercepting cruise missiles.



Boeing unveils UAV prototype for cargo, logistics use –

Boeing has unveiled a new unmanned electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing, or eVTOL, cargo air vehicle prototype that it plans to use to test and evolve future autonomous technology.



Lockheed demos next-gen Aegis system linked to Long Range Discrimination Radar –

Lockheed Martin’s next generation Aegis missile defense system has been validated by achieving greater operational performance, efficiency and reliability, the company said Jan. 11.



Global business jet market starting to recover: Dassault Aviation chief –

The global business jet market, which had been bruised by the 2007-08 financial crisis, has started to show signs of recovery, the head of France’s Dassault Aviation said Jan. 11.





Defense

Navy has no plan to introduce new ammo for Zumwalt destroyers –

It’s been more than a year since the Navy decided to cancel procurement of an expensive new ammunition for its Zumwalt-class destroyers, but the service is still pondering how to best replace the munition, a Navy official said Jan. 10.



Pentagon struggles to project strength and plead for money at the same time –

Last March, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the military to stop being so publicly honest about the things it cannot do. Multiple stories about ground units that could not deploy, aircraft that could not fly, ships that were wearing out didn’t help. That type of public transparency no longer was encouraged. Whatever the reality was behind closed doors, the public message from then on, Mattis encouraged, was to be one of strength.



B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, 200 airmen deploy to Guam –

Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and approximately 200 airmen arrived at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam Jan. 8.





Veterans

World War I commemorative silver dollars to go on sale –

The U.S. Mint coin marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and honors those Americans who served.