Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 15, 2018
 

MDA selects Raytheon for Ballistic Missile Defense System testing, modeling and simulation work

On Jan. 12, 2018, Raytheon was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a stated maximum value of $641,758,000.

Under this contract, the contractor will perform ballistic missile defense system test related activities for multiple radar platforms that includes planning, executing, and analyzing sensor performance in BMDS flight tests and ground tests for each test event defined in the BMDS integrated master test plan.

The radar test contract effort also includes sensors modeling and simulation activities to include Open Systems Architecture Sensor Model and Open Systems Architecture Signal Injector (OSI) development and maintenance, integration of OSI with hardware-in-the-loop radar representation, integration of OSI and OSM with the simulation framework, verification and validation support, and stakeholder/event support.

This award is the result of a competitively awarded acquisition in which two offers were received. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,451,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0147-18-D-0003).   



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 15, 2018

News VA publicly posts opioid prescription rates for all facilities – The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun publicly posting data on how frequently its doctors prescribe opioids to help with patients’ pain, in an effort to increase awareness about use of the problematic medications.   CENTCOM investigates video of truck shooting in Afghanistan –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 15, 2018

Visitors to Air Force Museum drop for third consecutive year The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force says the number of visitors to the southwest Ohio facility dropped for the third straight year. The Dayton Daily News reports about 829,000 visitors came to the museum in 2017 compared to 850,000 the previous year. The...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Clayton Wear

Delta IV NROL-47 launched from Vandenberg

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Clayton Wear Team Vandenberg successfully launched a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Ai...
 
Full Story »

 