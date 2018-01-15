MDA selects Raytheon for Ballistic Missile Defense System testing, modeling and simulation work

On Jan. 12, 2018, Raytheon was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a stated maximum value of $641,758,000.

Under this contract, the contractor will perform ballistic missile defense system test related activities for multiple radar platforms that includes planning, executing, and analyzing sensor performance in BMDS flight tests and ground tests for each test event defined in the BMDS integrated master test plan.

The radar test contract effort also includes sensors modeling and simulation activities to include Open Systems Architecture Sensor Model and Open Systems Architecture Signal Injector (OSI) development and maintenance, integration of OSI with hardware-in-the-loop radar representation, integration of OSI and OSM with the simulation framework, verification and validation support, and stakeholder/event support.

This award is the result of a competitively awarded acquisition in which two offers were received. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,451,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0147-18-D-0003).