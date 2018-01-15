Aerotech News & Review


Local

January 15, 2018
 

Virgin Galactic conducts 7th glide test of spacecraft

AP

Virgin Galactic says the latest glide test of its space tourism rocket plane was a success, nearly reaching the speed of sound high over California.

The spaceship, named Unity, was carried aloft by its mother ship on Jan. 11 and released over the Mojave Desert.

The craft was immediately put into a steep descent and accelerated to Mach 0.9 to test stability and control under forces approaching what it will endure when its rocket is fired for suborbital flights into the lower fringes of space.

It was the seventh glide flight for Unity.

Virgin Galactic did not indicate whether the program is ready to move on to rocket-powered test flights.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 15, 2018

News VA publicly posts opioid prescription rates for all facilities – The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun publicly posting data on how frequently its doctors prescribe opioids to help with patients’ pain, in an effort to increase awareness about use of the problematic medications.   CENTCOM investigates video of truck shooting in Afghanistan –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 15, 2018

Visitors to Air Force Museum drop for third consecutive year The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force says the number of visitors to the southwest Ohio facility dropped for the third straight year. The Dayton Daily News reports about 829,000 visitors came to the museum in 2017 compared to 850,000 the previous year. The...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Clayton Wear

Delta IV NROL-47 launched from Vandenberg

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Clayton Wear Team Vandenberg successfully launched a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Ai...
 
Full Story »

 