Aerotech News & Review


Defense

January 17, 2018
 

B-52s return to Pacific for routine Continuous Bomber Presence mission

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber prepares to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 16, 2018. The Stratofortress is one of six B-52H Stratofortress bombers and approximately 300 Airmen from Barksdale AFB, La., deploying to Andersen AFB, Guam, in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission.

Six B-52H Stratofortress bombers and approximately 300 Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., are deploying to Andersen AFB, Guam, in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission.

The Stratofortresses, last deployed to the region in July 2016, will assume responsibility for USPACOM’s CBP operations near the end of January 2018 from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers, deployed from Ellsworth AFB, S.D.

During their deployment, the 37th EBS conducted a variety of joint and bilateral training missions with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, South Korean air force and Royal Australian Air Force.

The B-52H’s return to the Pacific will provide USPACOM and its regional allies and partners with a credible, strategic power projection platform, while bringing years of repeated operational experience.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Gerald R. Willis Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Gerald R. Willis

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber taxis after landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 16, 2018. The Stratofortress is one of six B-52H Stratofortress bombers and approximately 300 Airmen from Barksdale AFB, La., deploying to Andersen AFB, in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission.

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber taxis after landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 16, 2018. The Stratofortress is one of six B-52H Stratofortress bombers and approximately 300 Airmen from Barksdale AFB, La., deploying to Andersen AFB, in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission.

The B-52 is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters) and can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability.

This forward-deployed presence demonstrates the continued commitment of the U.S.to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

The employment of CBP missions in the USPACOM area of responsibility, conducted since March 2004, are in accordance with international law and are vital to the principles that are the foundation of the rules-based global operating system.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
Related
More from Defense
   
 

 
News

Headlines – January 17, 2018

News Navy filing homicide charges for McCain, Fitzgerald commanders – The commanders of two warships that collided with commercial vessels in the west Pacific last summer, killing 17 sailors, will face negligent homicide and other criminal charges, Navy officials said Jan. 16.     Business French order of C-130J aircraft signals plan for larger Air...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 17, 2018

U.K. air force scrambles two fighters to intercept Russian jets Britain’s Royal Air Force scrambled two fighter jets to intercept Russian strategic bombers near U.K. airspace Jan. 125, in another illustration of ongoing tensions. The RAF confirmed that it sent Typhoon aircraft from the Lossiemouth base in Scotland on a “quick reaction alert” as two...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
DOD photograph by PO1 Dominique A. Pineiro

Continuing Resolutions create uncertainty in Defense Department

DOD photograph by PO1 Dominique A. Pineiro Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, ahead of the 178th Military Committee in ...
 
Full Story »

 