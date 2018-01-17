B-52s return to Pacific for routine Continuous Bomber Presence mission

Six B-52H Stratofortress bombers and approximately 300 Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., are deploying to Andersen AFB, Guam, in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission.

The Stratofortresses, last deployed to the region in July 2016, will assume responsibility for USPACOM’s CBP operations near the end of January 2018 from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers, deployed from Ellsworth AFB, S.D.

During their deployment, the 37th EBS conducted a variety of joint and bilateral training missions with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, South Korean air force and Royal Australian Air Force.

The B-52H’s return to the Pacific will provide USPACOM and its regional allies and partners with a credible, strategic power projection platform, while bringing years of repeated operational experience.

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber taxis after landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 16, 2018. The Stratofortress is one of six B-52H Stratofortress bombers and approximately 300 Airmen from Barksdale AFB, La., deploying to Andersen AFB, in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission.