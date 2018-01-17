Aerotech News & Review


Technology

January 17, 2018
 

DOD, FDA partner to develop medical products for war fighters

Tags:
Terri Moon Cronk
DOD News
DOD photograph by Marcy Sanchez DOD photograph by Marcy Sanchez

Army Specialists Alyssa Hobbs, left, and Breana Robinson, combat medics at William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Inpatient Surgical Unit, apply a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during tactical combat casualty care training at the Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov.16, 2017. The Defense Department and Food and Drug Administration jointly launched a program, Jan.18, 2018, to expedite developing and delivering new medical products to the warfighter.

The Defense Department and Food and Drug Administration launched a joint pilot program to prioritize efficiently developing safe and effective medical products to save the lives of U.S. war fighters, officials of the agencies announced Jan. 16 in a media teleconference.

“The partnership we announced today reflects the invaluable collaboration between our organizations,” Tom McCaffery, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs said.

“It strengthens our ability to equip our troops with the best possible medical support, and it helps us achieve our mission of providing battlefield care to support our entire military’s effort to achieve a safer, more secure world,” he added.

The FDA is fully committed to working closely with DOD to expedite availability of medical products that are critical to the health of service members, particularly those used to treat injuries in battlefield settings, said FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a physician and medical policy expert.

“Ensuring our nation’s warfighters have safe and effective medical products is a top priority for the agency,” he said. “By standing up a collaborative program with DOD, we hope to address DOD’s immediate product priorities and ensure these products are developed and made available in the most expeditious manner possible.”

Quick access is critical
Fast access to lifesaving medical products on the battlefield is part and parcel of DOD’s efforts to support forces operating around the world, McCaffery said.
“[It’s also] essential to upholding our responsibility to the men and women of our military who risk their lives for us,” he added.

FDA’s expertise and guidance will help DOD put the best, most-effective products in the hands of battlefield medical personnel, he emphasized. “We look forward to working with our FDA partners on this important pilot program to ensure delivery of critical battlefield medicine to our deployed troops around the world.”

The framework for the program was put in place through House Res. 4374, which authorized DOD to request, and the FDA to provide, assistance to expedite development, in addition to the FDA’s review of products to diagnose, treat or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions facing American military personnel, according to an FDA press release.

Working closely on needs
Using the law’s expanded authorities, FDA will work closely with DoD’s Health Affairs to better understand the military’s medical needs for deployed personnel, give the highest level of attention to and expedite its review of priority DoD medical products, provide ongoing technical advice to Health Affairs to rapidly develop and manufacture medical products for use by the military, and take a closer look at products under development for opportunities to push their availability, the release said.

While the availability of biological items such as blood products takes priority, the FDA and DOD are aware of the need for a broad range of medical products for service members — such as preventive vaccines and therapeutics — and these needs will continue to evolve in the future, the FDA release said.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 17, 2018

News Navy filing homicide charges for McCain, Fitzgerald commanders – The commanders of two warships that collided with commercial vessels in the west Pacific last summer, killing 17 sailors, will face negligent homicide and other criminal charges, Navy officials said Jan. 16.     Business French order of C-130J aircraft signals plan for larger Air...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 17, 2018

U.K. air force scrambles two fighters to intercept Russian jets Britain’s Royal Air Force scrambled two fighter jets to intercept Russian strategic bombers near U.K. airspace Jan. 125, in another illustration of ongoing tensions. The RAF confirmed that it sent Typhoon aircraft from the Lossiemouth base in Scotland on a “quick reaction alert” as two...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
DOD photograph by PO1 Dominique A. Pineiro

Continuing Resolutions create uncertainty in Defense Department

DOD photograph by PO1 Dominique A. Pineiro Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, ahead of the 178th Military Committee in ...
 
Full Story »

 