January 19, 2018
 

News Briefs – January 19, 2018

Turkish military plane crashes during training; 3 killed

A Turkish Air Force cargo plane crashed in southwest Turkey during a training flight Jan. 17, killing two pilots and a technician on board, the military said.

The CN-235 CASA plane disappeared from the radar after taking off from Eskisehir air base, in central Turkey, the military said.

The military said a search and rescue mission was immediately launched and the plane’s wreckage was located in an area close to Egirdir Lake in Isparta province.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known. AP
 

Public hearings to begin on Nellis bombing range expansion

Air Force officials will hold public hearings on plans to expand the Nevada Test and Training Range at Nevada’s Nellis Air Force Base.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the United States Air Force Warfare Center now is accepting public comment on an environmental impact statement for the proposed expansion to the secure bombing range about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The expansion would cut off most of the unpaved Alamo Road, the main route through the northern part of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge if approved by Congress.

Each hearing will start with an open house from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., followed by a 45-minute presentation by the Air Force and two hours for public comment.

Upcoming meetings include:

* Jan. 23, 2018, 5:30-9 p.m., Aliante Hotel, 7300 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas, Nev.
* Jan. 24, 2018, 5:30-9 p.m., Beatty Community Center, 100 A Avenue South, Beatty, Nev.
* Jan. 25, 2018, 5:30-9 p.m., Tonopah Convention Center, 301 Brougher Avenue, Tonopah, Nev.

For more information, visit www.nttrleis.com.
 

Emirates signs agreement for up to 36 additional A380s

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire up to 36 additional A380 aircraft.

The agreement was signed Jan. 18 at the airline’s headquarters in Dubai by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and John Leahy, chief operating officer — Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. The commitment is for 20 A380s and an option for 16 more with deliveries to start in 2020, valued at $16 billion at latest list prices.

Following delivery of its first A380 in July 2008, Emirates took its 100th A380 Nov. 3, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany.



 

News

Headlines – January 19, 2018

Space & Technology
nasa-kilopower

Kilopower: What’s next?

Defense
Air Force photograph by 2nd Lt. Mitchell Lichtenwalk

AFRL, small business develop game-based, virtual fighter aircraft maintenance training

