Aerotech News & Review


News

January 21, 2018
 

Army helo crashes at Fort Irwin, two dead

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Ganz Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Ganz

An AH-64 helicopter from Company B., 4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, hovers while acquiring targets during aerial gunnery training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Dec. 4, 2017.

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The crash, at approximately 1 a.m., Jan. 20, killed two soldiers on board.

The soldiers and helicopter were assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo. They were at the NTC for pre-deployment training.

Names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, said Brandy Gill, a spokesperson at Fort Carson.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of two 4th Infantry Division soldiers at the National Training Center today,” said Maj. Gen. Randy A. George, commanding general of the 4th Infantry  Division and Fort Carson.

“Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to their families and friends during this difficult and painful time.  The loss of any soldier truly saddens everyone here at the Mountain Post and it is a tremendous loss to the team,” George said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 19, 2018

News Turkey says could act in Syria unless U.S. withdraws support for Kurdish force – Turkey said Jan. 17 it would not hesitate to take action in Syria’s Afrin district and other areas unless the United States withdrew support for a Kurdish-led force there, but Washington denied such plans and said “some people misspoke.”  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 19, 2018

Turkish military plane crashes during training; 3 killed A Turkish Air Force cargo plane crashed in southwest Turkey during a training flight Jan. 17, killing two pilots and a technician on board, the military said. The CN-235 CASA plane disappeared from the radar after taking off from Eskisehir air base, in central Turkey, the military...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space & Technology
nasa-kilopower

Kilopower: What’s next?

When astronauts someday venture to the Moon, Mars and other destinations, one of the first and most important resources they will need is power. A reliable and efficient power system will be essential for day-to-day necessities...
 
Full Story »

 