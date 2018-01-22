Aerotech News & Review


Technology

January 22, 2018
 

AF announces new innovation workshops at Science, Technology Forum

Staff Sgt. Alyssa C. Gibson
Air Force News

af-innovation
The Air Force announced dates and locations of the 14 upcoming innovation workshops open to the public during the Science and Technology 2030 Summit in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2018.

“We will continue to invite participation by nontraditional partners, including the next generation of scientists and engineers, in an effort to collect ideas from people who don’t normally interact with the Air Force,” Wilson said.

The innovation workshops, designed to partner external ideas with Air Force resources, will be held in the following locations:

  • March 11-15, 2018: The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS), Phoenix, Ariz.
  • March 22, 2018: University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb.
  • March 29-30, 2018: Best Practices from State and Federal Government Organizations, Washington, D.C.
  • April 22-26, 2018: American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), Orlando, Fla.
  • April 26, 2018: University of South Florida, Tampa, Fla.
  • May 6-11, 2018: National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), Indianapolis, Ind.
  • May 10, 2018: Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind.
  • May 21-24, 2018: Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE), Long Beach, Calif.
  • May 22, 2018: University of Washington, Seattle, Wash.
  • June 21-22, 2018: Best Practices from Industry and International Organizations, Washington, D.C.
  • June 25-29, 2018: American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), Atlanta, Georgia
  • June 27, 2018: Texas A&M, College Station, Texas
  • July 9-11, 2018: American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), Cincinnati, Ohio
  • July 26, 2018: University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah

In September, the service began a review of its science and technology strategy led by the Air Force Research Laboratory with a focus on identifying the highest priorities for Air Force research and examining the way in which the service conducts its research.

Wilson emphasized the importance of extending outside internal research to ensure the Air Force stays on the cutting edge of technology.

“In a world where far more innovation is happening outside the government than inside it, connecting to the broader scientific enterprise is vital,” Wilson said.

Air Force senior leaders believe the answers to the most complex security issues will be delivered by harnessing the power of innovators and entrepreneurs worldwide.

“From jet engines to GPS, the Air Force has a rich history of researching and developing new technologies that become foundational capabilities for warfighters and a key part of everyday life for Americans,” said Maj. Gen. William Cooley, AFRL commander. “With this initiative, we are going out to listen to Americans from higher education to small and large businesses to understand what basic and applied technologies will help us create the next game-changing inventions for 2030 and beyond.”

For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com/2030.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 22, 2018

News Two dead after Army Apache helo crashes – A U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter crashed early morning Jan. 20 in California, killing two soldiers, a spokesman for the Army said.   China’s top paper says U.S. forcing China to accelerate South China Sea deployments – China’s top newspaper, decrying Washington as a trouble-maker, said...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 22, 2018

U.S. competitive warfighting edge has slipped, says Mattis Countering China’s rapidly expanding military and an increasingly aggressive Russia are now the U.S. military’s top national security priorities. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says they are even outpacing the threat of terrorism. He said Friday that competition with those adversaries has threatened America’s military ad...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Ken Ulrich

NASA tests new alloy to fold wings in flight

NASA has successfully applied a new technology in flight that allows aircraft to fold their wings to different angles while in the air. The recent flight series, which took place at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in ...
 
Full Story »

 