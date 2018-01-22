Aerotech News & Review


Defense

January 22, 2018
 

DOD seeks to connect with America

Lisa Ferdinando
DOD News

DOD-initiative
The Defense Department is launching an initiative  called “This Is Your Military” to highlight the work of service members, dispel myths about military service, and increase awareness among the American people, the deputy assistant to the secretary of defense for outreach announced Jan. 18. 

The effort, which kicks off Feb. 1, aims to introduce the American people to the 1 percent of the population serving, Amber Smith said at a Bipartisan Policy Center panel discussion titled “Warrior Caste: Who Will Serve in America’s Future Military?”

“We want to showcase how the military is relevant to Americans’ lives on a daily basis, and how innovative the department is, and how we’re a force for good,” she said.

Internal data indicate the civilian-military divide is expanding, she noted. “That ultimately is a threat to the viability and the sustainability of the all-volunteer force, which in the long term has some national security risks,” Smith explained.

Sharing the military story
The “This Is Your Military” effort will highlight missions the American people might not connect the military to, Smith said, such as hurricane relief efforts in Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico.

Further, Smith said, DoD wants to dispel misperceptions about military life – for example, that people leave service physically or emotionally broken. Also, she said, incorrect information is out there about what jobs women can serve in and that characterizes military life as lonely and not family friendly.

“We just want to get the facts out there, and in doing so, balance the scale,” Smith said. “So, yes, people might still be familiar with the negatives, but they’re also familiar with the positives that come along with serving.”

The effort aims to reach people who are not familiar with the military or may not know the positives of service, she explained. “We really want to articulate a message of what the military is doing, tell that military story to a nonmilitary audience, and really create some interest for people who don’t necessarily care,” she added.

External outreach on various platforms
Outreach efforts will include coverage of sporting events and military engagements, as well as videos, photos, graphics and other products, Smith said.
The initiative will conduct outreach on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, all tied together with the #KnowYourMil hashtag.
 
Each month, the initiative will highlight an aspect of military life such as military jobs and benefits, entrepreneurism and innovation, global missions and family life.

The initiative will work with all the military services and leverage their existing outreach programs as well, she said.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 22, 2018

News Two dead after Army Apache helo crashes – A U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter crashed early morning Jan. 20 in California, killing two soldiers, a spokesman for the Army said.   China’s top paper says U.S. forcing China to accelerate South China Sea deployments – China’s top newspaper, decrying Washington as a trouble-maker, said...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 22, 2018

U.S. competitive warfighting edge has slipped, says Mattis Countering China’s rapidly expanding military and an increasingly aggressive Russia are now the U.S. military’s top national security priorities. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says they are even outpacing the threat of terrorism. He said Friday that competition with those adversaries has threatened America’s military ad...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Ken Ulrich

NASA tests new alloy to fold wings in flight

NASA has successfully applied a new technology in flight that allows aircraft to fold their wings to different angles while in the air. The recent flight series, which took place at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in ...
 
Full Story »

 