Aerotech News & Review


Local

January 24, 2018
 

Advocate trio set for honors at Vets4Veterans Dinner

Dennis Anderson
special to Aerotech News

LANCASTER, Calif.–Three accomplished advocates for the support of veterans causes will be honored Jan. 28 at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center in Lancaster, with the proceeds raised to fund scholarships for veterans of our armed forces, and to respond to veteran homelessness in the Antelope Valley.

The local non-profit, Vets4Veterans, will be honoring Monteigne Long, director of the Veteran Resource Center at Antelope Valley College. The two other honorees are Marine Corps veteran Jerry Lawrence, whose volunteer work for ProCare Hospice serves veterans at end-of-life, and Jamie Goodreau, the retired Lancaster High School history teacher whose students founded Operation All The Way Home, the grassroots group that spearheaded the drive to build a “smart access” home for a severely wounded Iraq War veteran.

“These are three outstanding citizens who have, each in their own way, demonstrated outstanding commitment to serving those who have served in our nation’s armed forces,” said Vets4Veterans President Tom Hilzendeger, who served with the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Monteigne Long, director of the Veteran Resource Center at Antelope Valley College.

Long assumed direction of the Veteran Resource Center at AV College in 2016. She is a military spouse who became interested in working with vets many years ago.  She holds a Master’s Degree from USC, where her emphasis was research related to veterans. At the AV College Veteran’s Resource Center, the goals are to ensure veterans qualify for benefits. Also, to provide a safe space and connection for vets, and assist with community resources and referrals.

The AVC Veteran Resource Center also provides programs and events for vets, such as Veterans Day and Memorial Day activities, and an “MRE Gathering” where veterans can meet, relax and eat. She launched the first Veterans Resource Center at California State University, Northridge, and served as the Coordinator of the Veterans Resource Center at CSUN from 2012-2014. She has been at Antelope Valley College since 2016.

Marine Corps veteran Jerry Lawrence is a longtime member of Marine Corps League Detachment 930 who brought his volunteer efforts to ProCare Hospice to initiate a unique volunteer service for veterans of armed service near end-of-life.

Lawrence approached active duty personnel, typically recruiting NCOs in the Antelope Valley, and invited their participation in certificate and award ceremonies for veterans and their families. The recognition near end-of-life, hospice officials agree, has been particularly “moving and meaningful.”

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Marine Corps veteran Jerry Lawrence.

It was Jamie Goodreau’s students of history at Lancaster High School who banded together to initiate a grassroots funding drive to build a “smart access” home for Iraq War veteran Jerral Hancock, who served with the 1st Cavalry Division and was catastrophically wounded in the destruction of an M-1A Abrams tank in Baghdad in 2007.

The Operation All The Way Home students ultimately joined forces with the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Hancock family home was completed in 2015. Prior to that, students in Goodreau’s classes organized annual dinners in support of veterans and our nation’s armed forces called “Pride Of The Nation.” Thousands of veterans were honored over a 10-year period. Her classes also welcomed veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War to give testimonials.

The Evening of Community Support begins at 4:30 p.m., Jan. 28, with a no-host bar, appetizers, wine tasting and silent auction. At 5:30 p.m., the evening will proceed with presentations, music and dinner prepared by Chef Roy.

Tickets are $85 per person, or $850 for a table for 10.

A nonprofit organization, Vets4Veterans was founded in 2009 by a group of local Vietnam combat veterans who attend a PTSD therapy group at Antelope Valley Vet Center.

As they learned to “live better” with their post-traumatic stress disorder, they realized they could provide care and connection for the nation’s returning warriors.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Jamie Goodreau, the retired Lancaster High School history teacher whose students founded Operation All The Way Home.

Vets 4 Veterans is dedicated to helping local servicemen and women readjust to civilian life as they return from serving their country overseas, many with the physical and psychological wounds of war.

Funds raised by Vets 4 Veterans go to help local veterans who need a hand up and support. Donations support Operation Restart Scholarship provides scholarships to veterans attending Antelope Valley College. More than $21,000 in scholarships have been awarded to deserving veterans according to event organizers.

Donations will also support Operation Restart Immediate Need, providing assistance for local veterans with immediate family needs, Operation Restart House, a temporary housing solution allowing veterans and their families to return to a state of financial stability, and Operation Restart Healing, providing veterans counseling with a licensed therapist. Operation Restart Healing also funds a weekly Art Therapy Group.
 
For tickets or more information, call 661-943-5100 or visit www.avvets4veterans.org.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Courtesy photograph

“I’m sad to see it go” – Doc Burch and the glory days of Quartz Hill Airport

Courtesy photograph The Quartz Hill Airport in its prime. In 1968, country and western performer Doc Burch grew tired of the Los Angeles scene, with all its smog and drama, and went looking for a life change. Many of us today w...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
airbus-eurofighter

Airbus delivers latest Standard Eurofighter to Spanish Air Force

Airbus Defence and Space has delivered to the Spanish Air Force the first two Eurofighter Typhoons to be produced in the latest configuration with enhanced air-to-surface capabilities. The aircraft were manufactured at the Geta...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
ap-virgin-galactic1

Virgin Galactic conducts 7th glide test of spacecraft

Virgin Galactic says the latest glide test of its space tourism rocket plane was a success, nearly reaching the speed of sound high over California. The spaceship, named Unity, was carried aloft by its mother ship on Jan. 11 an...
 
Full Story »

 