January 24, 2018
 

Airbus delivers latest Standard Eurofighter to Spanish Air Force

airbus-eurofighter
Airbus Defence and Space has delivered to the Spanish Air Force the first two Eurofighter Typhoons to be produced in the latest configuration with enhanced air-to-surface capabilities.

The aircraft were manufactured at the Getafe Final Assembly Line in the P1Eb FW (Phase 1 Enhanced Further Work) configuration which marks a key step in the overall Eurofighter evolution plan.

This same configuration is being retrofitted to in-service aircraft by other Eurofighter nations. It provides increased integration of a variety of air-to-surface weapons and enhanced targeting among other improvements.

Spanish procurement agency DGAM took delivery of the aircraft Dec. 22, 2017, and they were subsequently ferried to Albacete air force base to enter service. The remaining six of the 73 aircraft currently contracted by Spain will be delivered to the same P1Eb FW standard during 2018 and 2019.

Airbus Operating Officer, Military Aircraft, Alberto Gutierrez said: “The smooth introduction of these enhanced features is a vital element of Eurofighter’s evolution. It is a big tribute to the Airbus and Spanish customer teams that they achieved this on-time through effective collaboration and clearly demonstrates the rich manufacturing capability here at Getafe.”

“The entry into service of these aircraft is the outcome of strong collaborative activity between our personnel and those of Airbus,” said Gen Léon Antonio Machés, DGAM Head of Aeronautical Systems. It is an excellent illustration of the technical expertise that will support many more years of Eurofighter industrial activity in Spain.”



 

