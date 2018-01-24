Army



Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga., was awarded a $910,570,376 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center research, engineering, science and technology development for state-of-the-art systems. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 18, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-18-D-0002).



Pike-P. J. Dick JV, Rochester, N.Y., was awarded a $142,859,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction and renovation of the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Canandaigua, New York, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2021. Fiscal 2012 and 2015 military construction funds in the amount of $142,859,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-18-C-0009).



J.E. Dunn Construction Co., Kansas City, Mo., was awarded a $52,180,590 firm-fixed-price contract to provide critical space needed to accommodate the 25 percent staffing growth (in specialty medicine and surgical staff) at Langley hospital. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Hampton, Va., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 military construction; and operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $52,180,590 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Norfolk District, is the contracting activity (W91236-18-F-0014).



Barbaricum LLC, Washington, D.C., was awarded a $36,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for contractor logistics support services for the entire family of Project Manager (PM) Close Combat Systems program equipment issued to U.S. forces, including equipment lent to North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its support forces. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 19, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-18-D-0024).



Oshkosh Airport Products LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., has been awarded a maximum $68,328,228 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for commercial snow removal equipment. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. Location of performance is Wisconsin, with a Jan. 17, 2023, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8EC-18-D-0004).



BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., is being awarded a $34,786,558 firm-fixed-price delivery order under a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-16-D-4416) for a special selected restricted availability (SSRA) on USS Cape St. George (CG 71) homeported in San Diego, Calif. This delivery order for a SSRA will execute depot-level maintenance, alterations, and modifications that will update and improve the ship’s military and technical capabilities. This delivery order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $35,055,181. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by January 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,036,784; and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,749,774 will be obligated at time of award and $28,036,784 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This delivery order was competitively procured via previously awarded multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts, with two offers received. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Bell-Boeing JPO, Amarillo, Texas, is being awarded $34,911,818 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N6134018F0001 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002) in support of the V-22. This order procures software and hardware upgrades for 28 flight training devices necessary to integrate aircraft software version B 6-01/C 4.01 into 23 Marine Corps MV-22 training devices and software version 20.4.01/10.6.01 into nine Air Force CV-22 training devices. These devices are being upgraded to ensure concurrency with Marine Corps and Air Force aircraft. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Va., (26 percent); Broken Arrow, Okla., (21 percent); Fort Worth, Texas, (18 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (8 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (8 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (4 percent); Albuquerque, N.M., (4 percent); Clovis, N.M., (4 percent); Mildenhall, United Kingdom (4 percent); Clifton, N.J., (2 percent); and Orlando, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command) funds in the amount of $34,911,818 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla.,, is the contracting activity.



Armtec Countermeasures Co., Coachella, Calif.,, is being awarded a $12,335,400 five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacture of the chaff countermeasure, RR-196/AL and/or chaff countermeasure, training RR-196 (T-1)/AL, used in radar countermeasures. Work will be performed in Lillington, N.C., and the ordering period is expected to be completed by January 2023. Fiscal 2017 ammunition (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,426,881 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement and one offer was received in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn.,, is the contracting activity (N00104-18-D-ND01).



NAVMAR Applied Sciences Corp., Warminster, Penn.,, is being awarded $9,591,043 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N6833518F0041 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N68335-15-G-0013). This order provides for work associated with Phase III Small Business Innovation Research efforts under Topics N08-008, N08-023, and N101-042 entitled “Commandable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Sensor”; “Precision High Altitude Sonobuoy Emplacement”, and “Environmental Wideband Acoustic Receiver and Source”, respectively. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Md., (65 percent); and Warminster, Pen.., (35 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.



Global Technical Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Va.,, is being awarded $9,515,178 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N0002418F5258 under a previously awarded (N00024-14-D-5213) for 18 technical insertion 12 hybrid (TI-12H) common processing system (CPS) water-cooled production units. The CPS is a computer processing system based on an open architecture design. CPS consists of the CPS enclosure assembly and three subsystems the processing subsystem, the storage/extraction subsystem, and the input/output subsystem. It is intended to support the computer requirements of various Navy combat systems. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Va., and is expected to be completed by December 2018. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $9,515,178 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Advance Technology International, Summerville, S.C., (N00174-18-D-0009); and PAE National Security Solutions LLC, Fredericksburg, Va., (N00174-18-D-0008), are being awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for support services for the Demonstration and Assessment Team. This requirement will provide support services to the Demonstration and Assessment Team for coordination of operation forces to include; warfighter workshops and other engagement activities; preparation and facilitation of technology demonstration and assessment planning and readiness meetings; analysis and reporting of war fighting/war fighter inputs and concepts. Advance Technology International will be awarded an $8,456,914 contract that includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $43,912,146. PAE National Security Solutions will be awarded an $8,014,685 contract that includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $41,642,821. The location of the work will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be completed by January 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000 ($5,000 per contract) will be obligated on the first delivery order at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a), this contract was competitively procured full and open competition. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.