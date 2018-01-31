Embraer receives delivery of first Pratt & Whitney engines for E190-E2 program



Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., and Embraer celebrated delivery of the first two Geared Turbofan™ PW1900G production engines for the E190-E2 aircraft.

The engines were shipped to Embraer’s E2 final assembly line in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil, in late December, with plans to install the engines in February. The aircraft will enter into service with Widerøe Airlines, the largest regional airline in Scandinavia, in April.

“The E2 teams at our final assembly site were thrilled to receive the GTF engines,” said Fernando Antonio Oliveira, Embraer’s E2 program director. “We are on track to achieve the aircraft’s entry into service with Widerøe in the spring.”

The PW1900G recently achieved type validation from Brazil’s Aviation Authority, the Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil. This validation acknowledges the Part 33 Type Certification previously granted by the FAA for the engine and permits operation of the engine in revenue service in Brazil, and is also a critical prerequisite for Part 25 Type Certification for the airplane.

“The GTF is the ideal engine to power Embraer’s new E2 aircraft,” said Graham Webb, vice president of Commercial Engine Programs at Pratt & Whitney. “The delivery of these first two production engines is an exciting milestone for us as we continue to work together with Embraer and Widerøe in preparation of a successful introduction into revenue service.”

The E190-E2 is exclusively powered by Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine and is the third aircraft platform to take advantage of this revolutionary geared engine architecture.

Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent to the regulatory standard, and to lower the noise footprint by 75 percent.