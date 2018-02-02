Aerotech News & Review


Boeing, GECAS, Travel Service celebrate first 737 MAX delivery

Boeing, GE Capital Aviation Services and Travel Service, the largest carrier in the Czech Republic, recently celebrated the delivery of the airline’s first 737 MAX airplane. A group from the airline is seen here in Seattle, commemorating the delivery.

Boeing, GE Capital Aviation Services and Travel Service, the largest carrier in the Czech Republic, recently celebrated the delivery of the airline's first 737 MAX airplane.

“We are pleased that Travel Service is among the first airlines to include 737 MAX into its fleet,” said Roman Vik, Chief Executive Officer Travel Service. “As Travel Service is dynamically expanding and growing, the new Boeing 737 MAX airplane will fully support our ambitious development plan and competitive advantage.
Thanks to a new modern fleet, Travel Service will be able to launch direct flights to new destinations and enhance the travel experience of our customers.”
 
Travel Service is leasing the airplane – a more fuel-efficient, quieter, and longer-range version of the 737 jet – from GECAS, the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric.

“GECAS is delighted to further strengthen its business relationship with Travel Service by delivering the airline’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane. GECAS has been a partner with Travel Service since its inception with five 737-800s currently on lease to this dynamic airline,” said Felix McArdle, Senior Vice President, GECAS Sales & Marketing. “The delivery of this latest-technology airplane, the first of 10 that will be leased by GECAS to Travel Service, will enable the airline continue to grow profitably and in an environmentally friendly way. GECAS wishes Travel Service every success with these advanced new airplanes.”

“Travel Service is one of the fastest growing operators in the region and we are delighted that it is adding the 737 MAX to its all-Boeing fleet, boosting capacity for its upcoming summer season schedule,” said Monty Oliver, vice-president of Europe Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “The 737 MAX will provide Travel Service with unmatched reliability and a premium on-board experience for its passengers.”



 

