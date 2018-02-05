Headlines – February 5, 2018

News

U.S. says Syria making new chemical weapons despite 2013 deal –

The Trump administration on Thursday accused Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government of producing and using “new kinds of weapons” to deliver deadly chemicals despite committing to abolish its program in 2013, and said the world must find a way to stop it.



International Criminal Court judges consider Afghanistan war crimes inquiry –

Judges at the International Criminal Court are deciding whether to authorize an official war crimes inquiry into events in Afghanistan. They are due to begin examining written submissions from victims in Afghanistan about whom and what any potential investigation should focus on.



GOP leaders don’t expect another shutdown, even without a full budget plan –

Republican congressional leaders on Feb. 1 said they are confident the federal government won’t shut down again next week even though a full-year budget deal won’t be completed by Feb. 8.





Business

Company chiefs head to Paris for Franco-Italian naval merger talks –

The heads of four companies involved in France and Italy’s bid to build a European “naval champion” will meet in Paris on Friday after government ministers gave the project a glowing progress report Feb. 1.



Russia giant Rostec reportedly planning United Aircraft takeover –

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly signed off on a Ministry of Industry and Trade proposal to for defense and high-technology holding Rostec to help fund a high-profile civilian airliner project managed by the United Aircraft Company.



Boeing wins $6.6 billion deal to support missile defense system, build more interceptors –

Boeing has won a sole-source $6.6 billion deal to build a new silo and 20 more Ground-Based Interceptors and to sustain the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System from the Missile Defense Agency, according to a Jan. 31 Pentagon contract announcement.



Nuclear sub, combat vehicle gun attributed to high project costs in UK –

An increase in the cost to complete the British Royal Navy Astute-class nuclear submarine program as well as technical issues with the gun on the British Army’s upgraded Warrior infantry fighting vehicle were the main reasons behind a £358 million (U.S. $507 million) rise in the cost of the 28 largest projects during 2017, according to the Ministry of Defence.



Italy, France naval integration faces election hitch –

Ministers from France and Italy met in Rome Feb. 1 to discuss their planned naval business integration with one cloud on the horizon — Italy’s fast approaching March election.



Reality check: Failures happen, even in missile defense testing –

The Navy and Missile Defense Agency is investigating what caused a failed intermediate range ballistic missile target intercept over Hawaii. But despite the failure, experts say that in the long run the SM-3 IIA has no choice but to succeed.



Forty Mk 4 gun selected for Finland’s Hamina MLU –

BAE Systems Weapon Systems – Sweden is to supply Bofors 40 Mk 4 naval guns to equip the Finnish Navy’s Hamina-class fast attack craft as part of the Squadron 2000 mid-life upgrade program.



Dismissal of Uzbekistan’s security chief key indication on outcome of president’s economic and political liberalisation agenda –

On Jan. 318, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dismissed the chief of Uzbekistan’s National Security Service, Rustam Inoyatov – service chief since 1995.



Leonardo reveals new ‘weapons-wing’ for Lynx Wildcat –

Leonardo has revealed a new weapons-carriage wing for the AW159 Lynx Wildcat helicopter to be used by the Royal Navy.



Army turns to BAE Systems for vehicle production –

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract in support of the latest Self-Propelled Howitzer and the latest version of the Field Artillery Ammunition Supply Vehicle.



Raytheon to provide Griffin missiles to U.S. Air Force –

Raytheon has been awarded a $105.2 million contract to provide AGM-176 Griffin missiles to the U.S. Air Force.





Defense

DOD launches comprehensive review of cell phone security –

A comprehensive review of how the Department of Defense uses GPS-enabled technology is underway, the Pentagon confirmed Feb. 1.



Pentagon ‘can’t afford the sustainment costs’ on F-35, Lord says –

Sustainment costs on the F-35 are poised to become unaffordable, and that’s a big challenge for Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s newly christened undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.



Pentagon’s acquisition office is gone. Here’s what the next 120 days bring –

The Pentagon’s acquisition system has officially been split in two. Now comes the hard part.



Seventeen sailors disciplined for Fitzgerald, McCain collisions –

Seventeen sailors from the destroyers Fitzgerald and John S. McCain have received nonjudicial punishment for their roles in last summer’s West Pacific collisions that killed 17 sailors, officials confirmed Feb. 1.



Germany, Norway to train with Truman Strike Group –

A multi-national carrier strike group, headed by the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, departed Norfolk Naval Station early Feb. 1 for exercises off the Virginia coast.



Thirteen hypoxia-like events in one week led to T-6 fleet grounding –

The 19th Air Force’s fleet of T-6 trainers were grounded after 13 unexplained events, such as hypoxia, in a single week, Air Education and Training Command said Feb. 1.



Marines in California practice raids ahead of summer deployment –

For Pfc. Nicholas Martinov, it was his first taste of what real combat might be like. The 6-foot-4 Marine from Thousand Oaks squeezed inside a cramped assault amphibious vehicle with others from his squad.





Veterans

Studies show shortfalls in veterans’ mental health care needs –

New research on veterans health out this week suggests that many recently separated servicemembers aren’t getting the mental health care they need.