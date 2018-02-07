CSAF highlights strength of partnerships at Singapore International Airshow 18

Gen. David Goldfein, U.S. Air Force chief of staff, spoke of the strength of regional partnerships at the opening day of the Singapore International Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Centre Feb. 6, 2018.

Scheduled to last through Feb. 11, the airshow is the largest defense exhibition and biennial international trade and airshow in the Pacific with approximately 50 nations and foreign delegations and 1,000 defense contractors participating.

In addition to Goldfein, Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Heidi Grant, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, comprised the U.S. Air Force delegation.

Goldfein met with various counterparts, Airmen and industry leaders during his 3-day visit to the airshow. The event allows senior Department of Defense leaders to meet with regional counterparts to strengthen security ties. In addition to the interactions of with regional partners and allies, it gives Airmen, Sailors and Marines an opportunity to interact with the public.

“Our service members here at the Singapore Airshow have a distinct opportunity to interact,” said Goldfein. “They’re not only showcasing who we are as a military, but they have a chance to help mold the future of our militaries just by interacting with our younger generations. Even though they may interact with a child for a short amount of time, that child may grow up to replace us, whether it’s in the U.S. military or in the Singapore military.”

Appearing for the first time at the airshow, the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II is expected to be a popular display, along with the F-22 Raptor. In addition to the 5th generation fighters, the C-17 Globemaster III, E-3B Sentry, KC-135 Stratotanker, RQ-4 Global Hawk, B-52H Stratofortress, P-8 Poseidon, AH-6 Little Bird, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and F-18 Super Hornet will be providing static displays or aerial demonstrations during the event.

Through participation in airshows and regional events, the U.S. demonstrates its commitment to the security of the Indo-Pacific region, promotes interoperability, displays the flexible combat capabilities of the U.S. military, and creates lasting relationships with international audiences to strengthen the bonds that support partnership building throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

“We are looking for every opportunity in our partnerships where we can find common interests, and have our militaries continue to support one another as we strengthen our partnerships through airshows like this,” said Goldfein.

