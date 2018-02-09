Aerotech News & Review


Lockheed Martin receives $524 million contract for PAC-3 missiles

LM-pac3
The United States and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a $524 million contract modification for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors.

This modification is in addition to the $944 million contract awarded on Dec. 21, 2017 for PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE production and delivery.
The contract modifications include PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE missile deliveries, launcher modification kits, associated equipment and spares.

“PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE give our customers unmatched, combat-proven hit-to-kill technology to address growing and evolving threats,” said Jay Pitman, vice president of PAC-3 programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “PAC-3 and MSE are proven, trusted and reliable interceptors that employ hit-to-kill accuracy, lethality and enhanced safety to address dangers around the world.”

The PAC-3 is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. PAC-3 currently provides missile defense capabilities for 11 nations – the U.S., Germany, Kuwait, Japan, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Romania.  

Building on the combat-proven PAC-3, the PAC-3 MSE uses a two-pulse solid rocket motor that increases altitude and range to defend against evolving threats.



 

