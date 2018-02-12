Headlines – February 12, 2018

News
New Pentagon rule bans ‘offensive jokes’ and harassing behavior –
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, known for his own use of colorful language to inspire the troops, said a new Pentagon policy targeting offensive language and behavior should not be interpreted as a draconian end to military camaraderie.
Business
General Dynamics to acquire CSRA in nearly $10 billion deal –
In an unexpected move, General Dynamics announced plans to acquire government information technology solutions giant CSRA in a deal worth $9.6 billion — bolstering its IT business even as other defense companies have opted to offload such segments from their portfolios.
Boeing, Saab position for South Korea’s MPA requirement –
Boeing and Saab have confirmed to Jane’s their plans to launch bids to compete for South Korea’s newly announced program to procure a maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) capability.
Boeing eyes Super Hornet partners in India –
Boeing is assessing Indian defence and aerospace companies to select industrial partners in support of its bid to supply its F/A-18E/F Block III Super Hornet fighter aircraft to the Indian Navy, Gene Cunningham, vice-president of Boeing Defense, Space & Security told Jane’s Feb. 8.
Singapore Technologies unveils 6×6 Jaeger UGV –
Singapore Technologies Kinetics has revealed a 6×6 variant of its Jaeger multirole unmanned ground vehicle at the Singapore Airshow 2018.
U.S. Navy is seeking proposals for more destroyers –
The Navy has submitted a request for proposals for more destroyers to be built by either Maine’s Bath Iron Works or Mississippi’s Ingalls shipyard, or both.
Romania to buy 3 sub, 4 ships to bolster Black Sea ops –
Romanian Defence Minister Mihai Fifor has unveiled plans by the ministry to buy three new submarines. In 2018, Romania’s military procurements are to be focused on the Navy, for which the ministry also plans to order up to four new vessels, according to Fifor.
North Korea parades elements of Iskander-like SRBM system –
North Korea has paraded elements of what appears to be a new road-mobile short-range ballistic missile system equipped with missiles that are similar in appearance to those that can be used by the Russian 9K720 Iskander-M system.
Marines successfully test mine plow prototype for assault breacher –
If allied soldiers running up the beaches of Normandy during World War II had the Marine Corps’ modified Assault Breacher Vehicle, or ABV, perhaps the death toll would not have been so high.
BAE tapped for repairs to USS Philippine Sea –
BAE Systems has been awarded a contract for repair work on the USS Philippine Sea, a Flight II Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser. The deal, announced Feb. 8 by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $9.6 million under a firm-fixed-price contract.
Israel to expand Heron TP fleet –
The Israeli Air Force has expanded its fleet of Israel Aerospace Industries Heron TP medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles, the manufacturer announced Feb. 7.
Defense
Land nav, iron sights and more discipline: Big changes in Army basic training –
Big changes are coming to basic training, according to the head of the Army’s Center for Initial Military Training.
Army generals discuss next-gen combat vehicle, helicopter –
The U.S. Army’s next workhorse helicopter must have an active protection system capable of shooting down incoming surface-to-air missiles, modernization leaders told Congress this week.
U.S. Navy pressing towards major reorganization –
The Navy is pressing toward a major organizational change that could strip U.S. Pacific Fleet of some or all of its manning, training and equipping functions and consolidate that power under U.S. Fleet Forces Command on the East Coast.
Air Force to kill JSTARS recap program for new battlefield management plane –
The Air Force intends to cancel the JSTARS recap program in its fiscal year 2019 budget submission, tanking one of the service’s few remaining aircraft production opportunities still in contention.
Air Force Readies Competition to Re-Wing A-10s –
By the looks of it, the Air Force wants to get new wings for the A-10 Thunderbolt ground-attack aircraft at jet speeds.
Marine F-35 pilots to perform first-ever hover landings aboard amphibious ship –
The F-35Bs hover landing is its signature move. This year, pilots from Marine Air Station Iwakuni will get to do it on an amphibious ship for the first time.