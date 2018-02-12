Aerotech News & Review


Lockheed Martin provides Finnish Defence Forces with airborne surveillance system

A vigilant “Dragon Shield” airborne surveillance system developed by Lockheed Martin for the Finnish Defence Forces has achieved final operational capability.

The milestone was achieved after the final flight test of the system, which evaluated compliance of the aircraft to civilian and military airworthiness requirements as well as system requirements verification.

“Working in unison with our customer, we provided an innovative system that fulfils their dynamic requirements,” said Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR Systems for Lockheed Martin. “We worked with Finnish industry to maximize industry participation to ensure that the system can be maintained in-country.”

Lockheed Martin’s team modified an Airbus CASA C-295 cargo aircraft to accommodate a containerized surveillance system that rolls on and off the aircraft. A key attribute of this system is an open, modular architecture that enables future upgrades to be easily added. This approach ensures an up-to-date system throughout the life cycle using an innovative technology road mapping process. In addition to the reconfigured aircraft, Lockheed Martin provided the Finnish Defence Forces with ground stations and communications terminals to support the airborne system.

Palletized systems that can be rolled on and off aircraft are offered by Lockheed Martin for a multitude of aircraft configurations. Lockheed Martin tailors airborne and ground system configurations uniquely to match customer specific sensor requirements and airframe needs. The roll-on/roll-off mission suite is ideal for customers who need an aircraft that can perform multiple operational missions, such as airlift and reconnaissance.



 

