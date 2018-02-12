Aerotech News & Review


February 12, 2018
 

Northrop Grumman to provide advanced EW simulation capability to Saudi Arabia

The Joint Threat Emitter provides a modern, reactive battlespace war environment, designed to help train military personnel to identify and effectively counter enemy missile or artillery threats.

Northrop Grumman has received a $75 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract award to deliver Joint Threat Emitter support services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The JTE offers realistic warfighter training and provides a modern, reactive battlespace environment that trains military personnel to identify and counter enemy missile and artillery threats. It is a robust and ruggedized system that is easily relocated, reactive to aircrew/aircraft for fast-jet, fixed-wing and rotary-wing defensive measures, and can be rapidly reprogrammed with new threat parameters.

“Highly advanced and ready for the systems of today and tomorrow, JTE gives the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia an important capability for preparing its aircrews for operation in the modern electromagnetic spectrum environment,” said Walid Abukhaled, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Middle East.

Northrop Grumman’s JTE is the current U.S. Air Force program of record with 23 systems fielded both domestically and internationally.

Northrop Grumman has been working in the Kingdom for more than 40 years. The company provides advanced technologies to help enhance defense and technical capabilities. Northrop Grumman is also involved in localization activities and development of national capabilities to encourage Saudi youth to work in the technical and defense fields.



 

