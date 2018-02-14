Secretary of the Navy names two littoral combat ships

On Feb. 13, 2018, Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer announced the next Freedom and Independence variant Littoral Combat Ships will be named USS Nantucket (LCS 27) and USS Savannah (LCS 28).



The future USS Nantucket (LCS 27), a Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship, will be the third commissioned U.S. Navy ship to honor the maritime history of Nantucket.



The future USS Savannah (LCS 28), an Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship, is the sixth ship to bear the name of the oldest city in Georgia.

Nantucket will be built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. Savannah will be built by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.

LCS is a modular, reconfigurable ship, designed to meet validated fleet requirements for surface warfare (SUW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and mine countermeasures (MCM) missions in the littoral region. An interchangeable mission package is embarked on each LCS and provides the primary mission systems in one of these warfare areas.