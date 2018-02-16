Boeing 737 MAX 9 awarded FAA certification

Boeing announced Feb. 16 that the 737 MAX 9 has received an amended type certificate (ATC) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, officially certifying the airplane for commercial service.

This certification marks the culmination of a successful flight test program that began in March 2017 with two Boeing flight test airplanes. The FAA certification affirms that the airplane’s handling, systems and overall performance all comply with required aviation regulations.

“Our teams built superior capabilities into the MAX 9 and proved them all the way through flight test. We’re looking forward to bringing this airplane to market for our valued customers,” said Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager of the 737 MAX program, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “I am proud of the entire team for helping us reach another important development milestone.”

Boeing is now in the final stages of preparing the MAX 9 for its first delivery to launch customer Lion Air Group.

The 737 MAX 9 is designed for a capacity of up to 220 passengers and a maximum range of 3,550 nautical miles. With three additional seat rows compared to the 737 MAX 8, this airplane provides operators added capacity while maximizing profitability within their network.

The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that is opening up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,300 orders from 93 customers worldwide.