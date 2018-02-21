Aerotech News & Review


Space

February 21, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin completes assembly on Arabsat’s newest communications satellite

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

Technicians at Lockheed Martin prepare the Arabsat-6A satellite for shipment to Sunnyvale, Calif., for testing.

A new, high-capacity communications satellite that will deliver TV, internet and mobile phone services to the Middle East, Africa and Europe is one step closer to launch.

Lockheed Martin has completed assembly on the Arabsat-6A satellite, which was recently shipped to its Sunnyvale, Calif., facility to begin a comprehensive series of tests to ensure the satellite is ready for operations in orbit.

“This new satellite will strengthen our existing fleet that offers millions of people mobile and landline communications service across the region,” said Khalid Balkheyour, CEO of Arabsat. “We look forward to completing and launching this state-of-the-art new satellite to offer even greater internet, television and radio services to our customers.”

Arabsat-6A is part of the two-satellite Arabsat-6G program for Arabsat and is the second of Lockheed Martin’s modernized LM 2100 series satellites to complete assembly. The other satellite in the Arabsat 6G program, Hellas Sat 4/SaudiGeoSat-1, recently completed assembly and was also shipped to Sunnyvale in November of 2017 for testing.

“Arabsat-6A and its companion satellite, Hellas Sat 4/SaudiGeoSat-1 are the most advanced commercial communications satellites we’ve ever built,” said Lisa Callahan, vice president and general manager of Commercial Civil Space for Lockheed Martin. “The modernized LM 2100 that these satellites are built on is packed with new innovations, including solar arrays that are 30 percent lighter and 50 percent more powerful, upgraded flight software and more efficient propulsion capabilities resulting in longer maneuver life. Those improvements will deliver greater precision, performance and value in orbit.”

During the trip from Denver to Sunnyvale, Arabsat-6A was housed in a “mobile cleanroom,” which keeps the satellite secure and in pristine condition, free of virtually any specks of dust and contaminants that could damage its precision electronics.

In California, the satellite will undergo multiple tests to ensure it is fit for flight. The satellite will be blasted with sound, exposed to extreme heat and cold, and subjected to a total vacuum to simulate what it will endure during its launch and operations in space. The testing will be completed and the satellite ready for delivery to the launch site by the end of the year.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 21, 2018

News The war America isn’t fighting – Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter tells us about his Pentagon plan to counter Russia — and why both Obama and Trump have failed to execute it.   Russia warns U.S. not to ‘play with fire’ in Syrian conflict – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the Trump administration...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 21, 2018

Failed missile test off of Kauai costs the U.S. $130 million The U.S. Missile Defense Agency says the total cost of a failed missile test off of Kauai was $130 million. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Feb. 17 that a missile failed to intercept an air-dropped intermediate-range target missile during a Jan. 31 demonstration off of...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
sikorsky-assembly

First Sikorsky combat rescue helicopter enters final assembly

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, is beginning final assembly of the first HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter, which will bring unprecedented capability enhancements to the U.S. Air Force rescue mission. The timing of final ass...
 
Full Story »

 