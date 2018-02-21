Aerotech News & Review


Business

February 21, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin launches unmanned vehicle control software

LM-software
Lockheed Martin software has been simultaneously flying, on average, at least six unmanned aircraft during every hour of the last 25 years, completing missions as diverse as reconnaisance, inspection, mapping and targeting.

Today, Lockheed Martin is launching VCSi, a new vehicle control software, as the culmination of more than two decades of experience and 1.5 million hours of operational use. 

Lockheed Martin will unveil VCSi – commercial software that enables operators to simultaneously control dozens of unmanned vehicles and conduct information, surveillance and reconaissance missions – during the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi this month.

“VCSi is a safe and reliable software platform that can be adapted to any vehicle – from one you can hold in your hand, to a 50,000-pound machine; from a vehicle that flies for a few minutes, to a vehicle that flies for months at a time,” said John Molberg, business development manager, Lockheed Martin CDL Systems. “The user can integrate as many vehicles as required to complete their missions, including boats, quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft or even high-altitude pseudo satellites. Across commercial or military missions, VCSi is adaptable to the challenge and further extends the power of the human-machine team.”

VCSi’s major enhancements include:
* Multi-Vehicle: Control interfaces to allow for true 1:n control of dissimilar vehicles anywhere on earth
* Intuitive: Lockheed Martin further advanced its fly-by-mouse interface to enable easier training and reduce operator/analyst task loads
* Affordable: Priced competitively with all unmanned systems in mind, customers can buy essential modules for their mission set
* Modular: Offers a robust plug-in architecture, which allows for custom content to be added by the user or selected from pre-existing modules
* International: Commercial software, made in Canada and free of export restrictions

VCSi is designed around the NATO Standardization Agreement known as STANAG 4586, which supports unmanned vehicle interoperability. Customers can build attachments or plug-ins beyond 4586 to customize the VCSi software, which also supports multiple languages and non-Latin scripts. VCSi provides advanced 3D visualization of vehicles and airspace, and it is at the forefront of integration into unmanned traffic management systems. 

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the VCS unmanned control product family, which has accumulated more than 1.5 million flight hours by operators controlling 40 different vehicles across several dozen companies.

Lockheed Martin has five decades of experience in unmanned and autonomous systems for air, land and sea. From the depths of the ocean to the rarified air of the stratosphere, Lockheed Martin’s unmanned systems help militaries, civil and commercial customers accomplish their most difficult challenges.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 21, 2018

News The war America isn’t fighting – Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter tells us about his Pentagon plan to counter Russia — and why both Obama and Trump have failed to execute it.   Russia warns U.S. not to ‘play with fire’ in Syrian conflict – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the Trump administration...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 21, 2018

Failed missile test off of Kauai costs the U.S. $130 million The U.S. Missile Defense Agency says the total cost of a failed missile test off of Kauai was $130 million. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Feb. 17 that a missile failed to intercept an air-dropped intermediate-range target missile during a Jan. 31 demonstration off of...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin completes assembly on Arabsat’s newest communications satellite

Lockheed Martin photograph Technicians at Lockheed Martin prepare the Arabsat-6A satellite for shipment to Sunnyvale, Calif., for testing. A new, high-capacity communications satellite that will deliver TV, internet and mobile ...
 
Full Story »

 