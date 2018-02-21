Aerotech News & Review


Raytheon overhauling Royal Canadian Navy Phalanx Close-In Weapon System

Raytheon Canada Limited is overhauling and providing in-service support for the Phalanx Close-In Weapon Systems operated by the Royal Canadian Navy. 
  
Raytheon produces Phalanx, a rapid-fire, computer-controlled radar and 20mm gun system that automatically acquires, tracks and destroys enemy threats that have penetrated other ship defense systems. More than 890 systems have been built for navies around the world.

“The Phalanx CIWS is an integral element of the Canadian Navy’s defence,” said Terry Manion, RCL vice-president and general manager. “This contract supports modernization work that will keep these systems ready and relevant well into the future.”

Under the $330 (CAD) million contract by Public Services and Procurement Canada, RCL, working with Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, will provide maintenance, fleet technical support, repair and overhaul services on the Phalanx mounts which will ensure the systems are ready to address current and emerging threats.

“Raytheon is a world leader in platform sustainment and modernization,” said Todd Probert, RCL board member and vice president of Mission Support and Modernization at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. “We will continue to provide the technologies, systems and expertise the Royal Canadian Navy needs to stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats.”

Work under the contract, which was signed November 2017, will be conducted in Raytheon Canada Limited’s Calgary facilities. RCL has supported a broad range of Canadian defense and technology programs for nearly 25 years.



 

