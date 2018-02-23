Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

February 23, 2018
 

Air Force Trials for Wounded Warriors begin Feb. 23

Richard Salomon
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas
Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan

More than 125 Air Force wounded, ill and injured service men and women will compete in the Air Force Trials Feb. 23 to March 2, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The Air Force Trials is an adaptive and resiliency sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of the participants.

More than 125 Air Force wounded, ill and injured service men and women have trained and practiced for months in their chosen sports in preparation for the Air Force Trials Feb. 23 to March 2, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The Air Force Trials is an adaptive and resiliency sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of the participants. The trials’ events include wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, air pistol and rifle shooting, rowing, archery, cycling and powerlifting.

More than 40 wounded warriors from the U.S. Army, Great Britain and Australia will also be among the mix of competitors at Nellis AFB. The Air Force athletes will be vying for a spot on the Air Force team that will compete at the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games in June at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Many of these courageous men and women have overcome significant hardships to take part in these trials, so we are committed to honoring and supporting them as they strive to achieve their personal best,” said Marsha Gonzales, Air Force’s Personnel Center Warrior Care Support Branch chief. “These adaptive sports events serve as a powerful recovery tool and help the participants build confidence, camaraderie and resiliency as they continue on the road to recovery.”

In addition to the sporting events, the athletes will also have access to music and comedy workshops and will be provided massage, chiropractic and physical therapy as well as other holistic healing services.

The AFW2 Program hosts six CARE events a year in six different U.S. regions. CARE events provide recovering service members, veterans and their caregivers personalized service through caregiver support training, adaptive sports and resiliency programs, a mentorship workshop and employment readiness skills training.

The AFW2 Program is administered by AFPC and includes recovery care coordinators, non-medical care managers and other professionals who work with wounded warriors, their families and caregivers to help guide them through various day-to-day challenges.

Visit www.woundedwarrior.af.mil for more information. People can also follow the AFW2 Program on Facebook www.facebook.com/airforcewoundedwarrior and Twitter www.twitter.com/afw2.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 23, 2018

News Lockheed filed a pre-award protest of U.S. Air Force‘s Huey replacement competition. Here‘s why – The U.S. Air Force hasn’t chosen a winner for its UH-1N Huey replacement contest, but Sikorsky — a Lockheed Martin subsidiary and one of the three companies vying for the contract — has already filed a protest with the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 23, 2018

Pentagon says ‘soon’ on 1st Guantanamo transfer under Trump The Pentagon will miss a deadline to send a prisoner from Guantanamo home to Saudi Arabia, but an official says the transfer may occur soon. Ahmed Haza al-Darbi pleaded guilty in 2014 before a military commission at the U.S. base in Cuba to charges that included...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
UTC Aerospace Systems photograph

Air Force selects UTC Aerospace Systems DB-110 for multi-nation foreign military sales acquisition

UTC Aerospace Systems photograph UTC Aerospace Systems DB-110 Airborne Reconnaissance System pictured onboard an F-16. UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., announced Feb. 21 that it has been awarded an in...
 
Full Story »

 