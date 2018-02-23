Army



Capco LLC, Grand Junction, Colo., (W15QKN-18-D-00035); and Design West Technologies Inc., Tustin, Calif., (W15QKN-18-D-00036), will share a $38,966,028 hybrid firm-fixed-price contract to procure M205 tripods. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 19, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, N.J., is the contracting activity.



Alcan Builders Inc., Fairbanks, Alaska, was awarded a $20,092,323 firm-fixed-price contract to design an F-35A aerospace ground equipment facility/fillstand at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Bids were solicited via the Internet with seven received. Work will be performed at Eielson, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1, 2019. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-18-C-0007).



Navy



VSolvit LLC, Ventura, Calif., is being awarded a $17,834,753 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for information technology enterprise business systems support at Naval Facilities Information Technology Center, Naval Base Ventura County. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $83,756,261. Work will be performed in Port Hueneme, Calif., (45 percent); San Diego, Calif., (45 percent); and Yokosuka, Japan (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy). The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N39430-13-D-1231).



Wakelight Technologies Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded $9,628,561 for firm-fixed-price task order N3225318F3000 under previously awarded contract N00178-14-D-8039 for information technology and cybersecurity services for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. This contract will provide the government with information technology and cybersecurity capabilities that enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, productivity, and compliance to Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, and Department of Energy regulatory requirements and the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $39,716,584. Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (90 percent); and Guam/Japan (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $9,628,561 will be obligated at time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via SeaPort-e, with three offers received. The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 16, 2018)



Defense Logistics Agency

TFAB Defense Systems, Madison, Ala., has been awarded a maximum $13,473,770 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for control display units. This is a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) based on Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2) stating that only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Alabama, with a Jan. 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2023 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., (SPRRA1-18-D-0065).



Moog Inc., Northbrook, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $12,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for driver’s vision enhancer system spare parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S .Code 2304 (c)(1) based on Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2) stating that only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Illinois, with a Feb. 20, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., (SPRBL1-18-D-0008).



Southwest Cutters – Justice Apparel Group LLC, El Paso, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $7,153,500 modification (P00019) exercising the second one-year option of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-16-D-1034) with four one-year option periods blue physical fitness jackets. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery contract. Location of performance is Texas, with a March 4, 2019, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2019 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.



Air Force



Space Coast Launch Services LLC, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., has been awarded an $11,804,549 modification (P00269) to previously awarded contract FA2521?05-C-0008 for launch operations support. This modification provides for operations, maintenance and engineering support to critical launch, spacecraft and ordnance facilities and support systems owned by the 45th Space Wing. Work will be performed at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.