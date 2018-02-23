Orion’s powerhouse

A technician works on the European Service Module that will propel the Orion spacecraft in space and provide air, water and electricity for future crews. ESA, the European Space Agency, and its contractor Airbus Defence & Space are providing the service module for NASA’s first two exploration missions of Orion and the powerful Space Launch System rocket. The module pictured here will help send Orion about 40,000 miles beyond the Moon during the first integrated test of the spacecraft and rocket and will be delivered to NASA in the coming months. The agencies’ partnership underscores the international cooperation that will extend humanity’s presence to the Moon and beyond.
Space
February 23, 2018