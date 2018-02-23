Aerotech News & Review


Orion’s powerhouse

A technician works on the European Service Module that will propel the Orion spacecraft in space and provide air, water and electricity for future crews. ESA, the European Space Agency, and its contractor Airbus Defence & Space are providing the service module for NASA’s first two exploration missions of Orion and the powerful Space Launch System rocket. The module pictured here will help send Orion about 40,000 miles beyond the Moon during the first integrated test of the spacecraft and rocket and will be delivered to NASA in the coming months. The agencies’ partnership underscores the international cooperation that will extend humanity’s presence to the Moon and beyond.



 

Headlines – February 23, 2018

News Lockheed filed a pre-award protest of U.S. Air Force‘s Huey replacement competition. Here‘s why – The U.S. Air Force hasn’t chosen a winner for its UH-1N Huey replacement contest, but Sikorsky — a Lockheed Martin subsidiary and one of the three companies vying for the contract — has already filed a protest with the...
 
News Briefs – February 23, 2018

Pentagon says ‘soon’ on 1st Guantanamo transfer under Trump The Pentagon will miss a deadline to send a prisoner from Guantanamo home to Saudi Arabia, but an official says the transfer may occur soon. Ahmed Haza al-Darbi pleaded guilty in 2014 before a military commission at the U.S. base in Cuba to charges that included...
 
Air Force selects UTC Aerospace Systems DB-110 for multi-nation foreign military sales acquisition

UTC Aerospace Systems photograph UTC Aerospace Systems DB-110 Airborne Reconnaissance System pictured onboard an F-16. UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., announced Feb. 21 that it has been awarded an in...
 
