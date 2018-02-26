Headlines – February 26, 2018

News

Flying blind and freezing: Navy investigating terrifying EA-18G Growler flight –

The two-seater EA-18G was cruising at 25,000 feet Jan. 29, about 60 miles south of Seattle on a flight from Washington State’s Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to Naval Weapons Station China Lake. The crew received a warning that the system that controls the cockpit air temperature and cabin pressure, known as the environmental control system, was icing.





Business

Canada names suppliers approved to bid in future fighter competition –

Five European and U.S. aerospace firms have been approved to take part in the upcoming competition to provide Canada with a new fighter jet.



South Korea looks to buy its own Air Force One –

South Korea’s presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, wants to purchase an Air Force One aircraft to replace its leased VIP plane amid a political debate about the borrowed airliner’s feasibility.



First look: Saab unveils GlobalEye surveillance aircraft for the Middle East –

Saab has taken the wraps off a new surveillance aircraft destined to equip the United Arab Emirates with a powerful airborne early warning and control capability.



EU policymakers support funds for cross-border defense industry cooperation –

European Union policymakers have backed plans that will see the organization financially support the European defense industry in an effort to promote new product development.



French shipbuilder to move in on German rival’s territory in Italian sub buy –

The French shipbuilder Naval Group plans make an informal pitch to Italy, seeking to persuade the country to switch to its Scorpene attack submarine from the U212A boat made by German rival ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, a source close to the project has told Defense News.



Raytheon, Lockheed to sell Javelins to multiple foreign customers –

Raytheon and Lockheed Martin were awarded a contract under a foreign military sale for the delivery of Javelin weapon systems. The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $94.8 million under a modified contract.



Northrop Grumman gets production, support contracts for E-2D Hawkeye –

Northrop Grumman has been awarded two contracts for production and support on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program. The deals, announced Feb. 22 by the Department of Defense, are valued at more than $99.7 million and $50.6 million under the terms of firm-fixed-price contracts.



Indonesia acquires four Wing Loong I UAVs from China –

The Indonesian government has acquired four strike-capable Wing Loong I medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (MALE UAVs) from Chinese state-owned aerospace and defence company Aviation Industry Corporation of China.



New submarine rescue system set for delivery to Indian Navy –

U.K.-based underwater engineering and services group JFD has completed the build and integration of the first of two new submarine rescue systems for the Indian Navy.





Defense

Pentagon shifted $20 billion from OCO to base budget. Here’s what it included –

The Pentagon’s decision to shift $20 billion from wartime funding into the base budget now has some clarity.



Trump administration: Troops can stay in Iraq, Syria indefinitely –

U.S. President Donald Trump has the legal authority to keep U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria indefinitely, Pentagon and State Department officials said in a pair of letters released this week.



U.S. Army seeks new missile to counter drones, rockets and more –

The U.S. Army wants a new surface-to-air missile to provide capability to counter rockets, artillery and mortars, as well as provide residual cruise missile defense and defend against drones, according to the service and fiscal 2019 budget request documents.



New $64 million fund will give U.S. Air Force squadrons chance to spearhead tech projects –

U.S. Air Force squadrons will get a collective $64 million that will allow squadron commanders and their airmen to design and kick-start new projects to boost lethality and readiness, the service’s top general announced Feb. 23.



KC-46 testing showed tanker could withstand electromagnetic pulses –

The Air Force is working with the Pentagon’s operational test and evaluation office to reconcile concerns raised in a January report about the KC-46 Pegasus, but the service isn’t planning to change the tanker program or test timelines.





Veterans

Artist soldiers: Their self-expression and humanity in WWI is revealed in exhibit –

In underground quarries, spanning for miles underneath the surface of the quiet French countryside, abandoned, make-shift cities hold touching remnants of World War I.



Remains of missing World War II Marine identified as Detroit teen –

The remains of a Marine missing in action in the Pacific in 1943 have been identified as a Detroit teenager who died during intense fighting against the Japanese that claimed the lives of thousands in just three days.