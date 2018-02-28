Aerotech News & Review


February 28, 2018
 

Headlines – February 28, 2018

Pentagon probes cost overruns, delays at StratCom’s new $1.3 billion HQ –
The Department of Defense is investigating cost overruns and scheduling delays in the construction of U.S. Strategic Command’s massive new $1.3 billion headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. Neb.
 
 

Trump, Boeing reach handshake agreement to cap Air Force One program at $3.9 billion –
The White House and Boeing have reached an informal deal on the new Air Force One planes that will cap the cost of developing and producing the aircraft at $3.9 billion.
 
DOD to review General Dynamics-CSRA merger –
An official from the U.S. Defense Department told reporters Feb. 26 the department will be reviewing General Dynamic’s proposed acquisition of CSRA due to concerns over competition in the federal IT market.
 
U.S. defense-industrial base study team on target to make recommendations, DOD official says –
U.S. President Donald Trump and Congress are on track to receive recommendations aimed at strengthening the health of the defense-industrial base, a top Pentagon industrial base policy official said Feb. 26.
 
Eutelsat Quantum — Europe’s new-generation ultra-flexible satellite –
On Feb. 26, Eutelsat, Airbus and ESA presented the new Quantum satellite in Portsmouth, England. A communications satellite of the latest generation, it is much more versatile than anything that came before.
 
Turkish arms industry aiding military operation in Syria –
Turkey’s offensive against a Kurdish militia in Syria shows the growing expertise of Turkish arms manufacturers.
 
Accept no substitute –
For the first time, Brazil has chosen to build up its naval arsenal itself rather than importing from overseas.
 
 

Sweeping legislation aims to fix the U.S. surface Navy –
Republican Sens. Roger Wicker and John McCain have introduced sweeping legislation that takes aim at the U.S. Navy’s readiness and organizational shortfalls that came to light in the wake of last year’s deadly accidents in the Asia-Pacific region.
 
Development for future vertical-lift aircraft slow-rolled in Army budget plans –
The Army’s plans to develop a future vertical-lift aircraft appear to be slow-rolled, fiscal 2019 budget documents show, despite the service’s rhetoric that it wants to expedite the procurement of a new helicopter.
 
Battlefield tech: Rapid Equipping Force preps for surge with new brigades –
The Rapid Equipping Force, established to meet urgent needs from soldiers using commercial off-the-shelf and government on-the-shelf options, will likely see a surge in work, according to the REF’s retiring director.
 
Super Hornets, Growlers to get bigger fuel tanks –
The Navy is set to equip its Super Hornet and Growler fleet with bigger fuel tanks in the coming years, a development that will allow the jets to fly farther and provide additional capability in a changing world.
 
Hearings delayed for Fitz, McCain skippers –
Preliminary hearings for five Navy officers facing negligent homicide charges in connection to fatal warship collisions last summer have been delayed at the request of their defense attorneys, service officials confirmed Feb. 26.
 
Air Force T-6s resume flying after hypoxia-like scares –
The Air Force resumed flying its T-6 Texan II training aircraft Feb. 27 after a rash of hypoxia-like scares grounded them for nearly a month.
 
 

Dive team uncovers World War II pilot’s remains in Pacific –
After working 12 hours a day, seven days a week for two consecutive months, a joint Navy-civilian dive team has uncovered the underwater remains of a downed World War II pilot near the Pacific islands of Palau, according to a Navy release.
 
Embattled VA secretary insists he‘s in charge and moving past controversies –
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin insists the drama at his department is now in the past.
 
White House meets with veterans groups amid dispute at VA, tension over access to health care –
White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly told those in attendance the president supports VA Secretary David Shulkin, whose future in the administration was called into question this month.



 

News Briefs – February 28, 2018

U.S. sailor killed by helicopter blade was a flight surgeon The military says a U.S. sailor who died after he was struck by a helicopter blade at a Southern California base was a flight surgeon from Florida. Officials say Navy Lt. James A. Mazzuchelli died at a hospital Feb. 24 after being hit three days...
 
sikorsky-firehawk

Sikorsky signs with San Diego fire-rescue air ops to deliver S-70i Firehawk

On Feb. 27, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, signed to deliver one S-70i™ Black Hawk helicopter in a baseline configuration to the city of San Diego at the 2018 Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo in Las Vegas....
 
Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark

Innovation, National Defense Strategy, the future: CSAF at the Air Warfare Symposium

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein speaks about innovation during the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 23, 2018. In today’s complex ...
 
