Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 2, 2018
 

Boeing to modernize U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Fleet

Boeing has been awarded a contract to modernize the U.S. Navy F/A-18 fleet, extending the life of existing Super Hornets from 6,000 to 9,000 plus flight hours.

In the early 2020s, Boeing will begin installing initial updates to the aircraft that will convert existing Block II Super Hornets to a new Block III configuration.

The Block III conversion will include enhanced network capability, longer range with conformal fuel tanks, an advanced cockpit system, signature improvements and an enhanced communication system. The updates are expected to keep the F/A-18 in active service for decades to come.

“The initial focus of this program will extend the life of the fleet from 6,000 to 9,000 flight hours,” said Mark Sears, SLM program director. “But SLM will expand to include Block II to Block III conversion, systems grooming and reset and O-level maintenance tasks designed to deliver a more maintainable aircraft with an extended life and more capability. Each of these jets will fly another 10 to 15 years, so making them next-generation aircraft is critical.”

The indefinite-delivery contract is for up to $73 million. Work begins in April on an initial lot of four aircraft at Boeing’s St. Louis production center. An additional production line will be established in San Antonio, Texas in 2019. Additional follow-on contracts could be awarded over the next 10 years. The U.S. Navy fleet consists of 568 Super Hornets.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 2, 2018

News F-35 may be heading into its faceoff with A-10 this April – Before moving into operational testing, the joint strike fighter will have to prove its mettle as a close-air support plane to the Pentagon’s independent testers, the F-35 program head said Feb. 28.   Pentagon receives orders to plan military parade for Veterans...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 2, 2018

U.S. general: Russia is both ‘arsonist and fireman’ in Syria The top U.S. general in the Middle East is criticizing Russia for being both “arsonist and fireman” in Syria. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. Central Command, told a House committee Feb. 27 that Russia is at the heart of the conflict in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Bob4

Hanger flying and the student: A challenge

Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II gather at the Lancaster Cemetery. I must admit I’ve been pretty blessed in my life, growing up with a generation that had matinee heroes that were the real deal not only on the bi...
 
Full Story »

 