Aerotech News & Review


Technology

March 5, 2018
 

AFRL partners with entrepreneurs to light the way for the warfighter

Tags:
Holly Jordan
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
Air Force photograph by Holly Jordan Air Force photograph by Holly Jordan

The AFRL Materials and Manufacturing Directorate Technology Transfer office recently licensed in-house developed microencapsulated chemiluminescent materials to startup company Battle Sight Technologies LLC. These materials can be used in glow stick “crayons” to write messages or mark items in the field.

Nearly everyone has used a common glow stick to light up the night sky, or even as part of a highway emergency kit.

But these handy devices are also useful in the battlefield, and Air Force Research Laboratory researchers have discovered a way to make this useful tool even better.

Materials Engineer Dr. Larry Brott of the AFRL Materials and Manufacturing Directorate recently led an effort to improve glow stick technology for use in military applications. More commonly referred to as “chemlights” in military circles, these handy devices can be used for a variety of applications. They can be used as a wand for directing vehicles or providing emergency lighting, or the fluid inside can be splashed onto a surface to mark routes or positions.

These lights work through chemiluminescence, a reaction that produces light through the combining of chemical substances. In chemlights, this reaction is typically triggered by breaking or snapping an inner chamber to allow two substances to mix together. Depending on the mixture ratio, these devices can provide light for anywhere from a few minutes up to several hours. Chemlights can be dyed various colors or even made with dyes invisible to the naked eye. 

While useful for a multitude of purposes, a problem with traditional chemlights is that they are single-use, meaning that users in the field may have to carry hundreds of them to accomplish a singular task. It is also somewhat awkward to use the chemiluminescent fluid to write messages or draw complex figures.

Air Force photograph by Holly Jordan Air Force photograph by Holly Jordan

AFRL-developed microencapsulated chemiluminescent materials can be used to create “crayons” to write glowing messages or mark items in the field. This technology was recently licensed to startup company Battle Sight Technologies LLC for commercial production.

The AFRL team sought to address these issues through an innovative solution: microencapsulate the chemical substances and encase those capsules in a medium that can be used for writing or applying the material, much like a crayon or a lip balm applicator. The pressure of writing easily breaks the tiny capsules, creating the glowing effect. By packaging the materials in this fashion, a single stick can be used precisely and accurately many times, resulting in numerous benefits for the military.

Brott was inspired to investigate microencapsulation of chemiluminescent materials through his previous work in the automotive adhesives industry, where he became an expert in the technique. After coming to AFRL, he began to research ways to use microencapsulation to benefit the warfighter.

“This is such an intuitive use for this technology,” Brott said. “By packaging these materials in this form, we’re saving three things for the warfighter: volume, weight, and cost.” Brott and his team were awarded a patent for their work in 2012.

To further advance its development and use, the AFRL Materials and Manufacturing Directorate Technology Transfer office, led by Sunita Chavan, identified the researchers’ work to the Technology Acceleration Project, or TAP. TAP is a pilot project of the Entrepreneurs Center, a Dayton-based technology incubator that seeks to bring together researchers and entrepreneurs who are interested in taking technologies to the next level. 

“We strive to make the most of our technologies. If the breakthroughs we achieve within AFRL can go forward into the commercial sector, we can better advance them to the benefit of everyone,” said Chavan. “This benefits the entrepreneur, that can apply and use the technology for commercial products, and the military, that benefits from the resulting technology maturation and reduced production costs.”

Air Force photograph by Holly Jordan Air Force photograph by Holly Jordan

AFRL Materials Engineer Dr. Larry Brott demonstrates the process through which he microencapsulates chemiluminescent materials for use in applications such as multi-use glow stick “crayons.”

Battle Sight Technologies LLC, a Dayton, Ohio-based startup company founded by military veterans, seized the opportunity to partner with AFRL to bring improved chemiluminescent materials to the warfighter.

“As a former US Army soldier and warfighter, I instantly saw the impact this technology could have for the end users,” said Nick Ripplinger, company president. “After looking at it from a business standpoint it made sense to bring it to market.”

Ripplinger explained that when he became aware of the material breakthrough through TAP, he and partner Bennett Tanton became excited about the possibility of harnessing AFRL technologies and accessing the knowledge and expertise of project researchers.

After entering into a licensing agreement giving the company exclusive rights to use the AFRL technology for military and first responder use, Ripplinger says Battle Sight Technologies began product development. With the help of project partners, they are currently producing a prototype infrared writing device called the MARC, which stands for Marking Appliance Reusable Chemiluminescent. Once the initial prototype production run is complete, the product will go directly into the hands of the warfighter for field test and evaluation, possibly as early as Spring 2018. If all goes well, their goal is to have a fieldable product by late summer.

Air Force photograph by Holly Jordan Air Force photograph by Holly Jordan

AFRL-developed microencapsulated chemiluminescent materials were recently licensed to Battle Sight Technologies LLC for the production of glowing “crayons” that can be created in many colors for different uses.

The company can foreseeably market their product for consumer use and use the AFRL technology to develop other products as well, but Ripplinger says the company’s current focus is on military applications. 

“Right now, we are 100 percent focused on providing the warfighter the MARC in the most efficient and timely manner possible,” he said.

“This agreement is another example of the power of partnerships through AFRL,” Chavan said. “Through the combined efforts of our innovative researchers and our commercial partners, this technology will soon be used for the good of our people in the field.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 5, 2018

News White House preparing for McMaster exit as early as next month – The White House is preparing to replace H.R. McMaster as national security adviser as early as next month in a move orchestrated by chief of staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis, according to five people familiar with the discussions.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 5, 2018

Iran says will negotiate if West dismantles nuclear arsenal Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that a top military commander says Iran will negotiate over its missile program if the U.S. and Europe dismantle their nuclear programs. The March 3 report quotes armed forces spokesman Gen.Masoud Jazayeri as saying “The precondition for negotiation over...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Photograph courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Next mission to Mars gears up: Lockheed Martin delivers NASA’s InSight spacecraft to launch site

Photograph courtesy of Lockheed Martin A Lockheed Martin team shipped NASA’s InSight Mars lander from Colorado where it was built to Vandenberg Air Force Base, California where it will launch to Mars in March 2016. NASA&#...
 
Full Story »

 