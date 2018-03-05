Headlines – March 5, 2018

News
White House preparing for McMaster exit as early as next month –
The White House is preparing to replace H.R. McMaster as national security adviser as early as next month in a move orchestrated by chief of staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis, according to five people familiar with the discussions.
Ex-CIA chief warns of new Cold War with Russia, WMD threat from ISIS –
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced March 1 that his country had developed an array of new strategic nuclear weapons that can’t be intercepted by U.S. defenses. The development is a reflection that the U.S. and Russia are “in a conflict,” said former CIA deputy director Michael Morell.
Business
U.S. announces sale of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine over Russian opposition –
The U.S. has announced it will sell Ukraine 210 Javelin anti-tank missiles and 37 launchers, worth $47 million.
Lockheed names new program leaders for F-35, Skunk Works –
Lockheed Martin is reshuffling its program leadership, announcing March 1 that the executive vice president and general manager of the F-35 program, Jeff Babione, will be elevated to vice president and general manager of advanced development programs – also known as Skunk Works.
Poland to buy Leonardo jet trainers –
The Polish Ministry of Defence plans to order up to eight M-346 Master jet trainers from Italy’s Leonardo to provide the Polish Air Force with sufficient training capacities.
Ukraine officially cleared to buy Javelin weapons –
The U.S. State Department is poised to officially clear the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, in a long-awaited move that will give Ukraine’s military a new capability four years after Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
Indian MoD approves procurements worth R1.44 billion –
India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved procurements worth INR94.25 billion ($1.44 billion) that include 350,000 of 5.56 mm close quarter battle carbines and 41,000 of 7.62 mm light machine guns for all three military services.
Defense
Army to test ‘Third Arm’ device with more soldiers this spring –
The Army is moving forward with its “Third Arm” technology, which aims to relieve gear-heavy soldiers while improving accuracy.
V-280 tilt-rotor aircraft could change the way air assault troops operate –
Bell’s V-280 Valor tilt-rotor aircraft should be a welcome addition to units conducting fast rope insertions, rappelling, or any other air assault operation, company officials said.
Interim short-range air defense solution to be Stryker-based –
The U.S. Army will likely use Stryker combat vehicles paired with sensors and shooters for its interim Manuever-Short-Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) solution, the program executive officer for missiles and space confirmed.
U.S. Navy receives 12th littoral combat ship, the Manchester –
The U.S. Navy has received the future littoral combat ship Manchester in Mobile, Ala.
U.S. Air Force pilots are flying 17 hours per month, but it’s still not enough, Air Force secretary says –
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson on March 1 refuted reports that the service’s pilots are only flying nine or 10 hours per month.
It’s A-10 vs. F-35: Which one would dominate in a fly-off? –
It’s the classic “flashy new rookie challenges aging champion” scenario, reminiscent of a Rocky movie. The F-35 vs. A-10 flyoff is coming, but the jury’s out on which jet will stay standing.