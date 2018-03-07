Headlines – March 7, 2018

News

Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval –

A military investigation into the Niger attack that killed four American service members concludes the team didn’t get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant, several U.S. officials familiar with the report said. It doesn’t point to that failure as a cause of the deadly ambush.





Business

Long-delayed German missile deal with Lockheed, MBDA expected by year’s end –

The long-delayed German medium-range air and missile defense deal with Lockheed Martin and MBDA is expected to be complete by roughly the end of 2018, according to Lockheed’s executive vice president in charge of the company’s missiles and fire control business.



Interview: Fincantieri CEO on unifying Europe’s splintered naval industry –

Giuseppe Bono, 73, is one of the longest serving CEOs in the defense business, having served 16 years at the helm of Italian state shipyard Fincantieri.



Northrop Grumman to develop ballistic missile defense simulation models –

The Missile Defense Agency tapped the company to develop, test and field “advanced discrimination techniques” for the nation’s BMDS capabilities.



Israeli official bets advances in anti-tunnel technology will secure Gaza border –

Israeli leaders have hailed the use of new technology for countering border vulnerabilities, saying it will help keep Israelis who live near the Palestinian enclave safe.



Kazakhstan puts Barys through its paces –

Kazakhstan has finished putting the Barys 8 8×8 infantry fighting vehicle through a harsh winter testing program, Jane’s has been told.



Modified King Airs to boost Kuwaiti defences –

Kuwait has secured approval to advance a possible intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance fleet acquisition comprising four modified Beechcraft King Air 350ERs.





Defense

U.S. Navy to scrap scores of fighter jets from its inventory –

The U.S. Navy is moving to scrap almost 140 older Hornet fighters from its inventory and accelerate the transition to newer Super Hornet models in a bid to cut the costs of maintaining old aircraft that have seen hard use over two decades of continuous combat operations.



U.S. Army to base new Futures Command in major city –

The Army is weeks away from unveiling the next phase in its plans to centralize and streamline modernization under one Army Futures Command, including moves to lease office space in a major city where leaders will have access to civilian experts.



Female Marines to enter MCT at Camp Pendleton for first time –

A group of 40 female Marines are about to start training at a combat school reserved for non-infantry Marines aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif., a first in Marine Corps history.



U.S. closes naturalization offices at military basic training sites –

The U.S. government has closed naturalization centers at three basic combat training sites, citing new DOD policy that extends the amount of time immigrant recruits are required to serve before becoming eligible for citizenship.



Hypersonics ‘highest technical priority’ for Pentagon R&D head –

As China and Russia threaten to overtake the U.S. with new technologies, development of hypersonic capabilities is the “highest technical priority” for Michael Griffin, the Pentagon’s new undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.



Missile defense failure might prove a good thing for SM-3 IIA in the long run, says MDA head –

The director of the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency is “confident” the recent missile intercept test failure does not represent a fundamentally fatal flaw in the SM-3 Blk IIA system, and believes the U.S. will actually benefit from the failure in the long term.



Future battlefield: Army, Marines prepare for ‘massive’ fight in megacities –

In the midst of the Vietnam War, U.S. troops were rocked by an offensive that saw conventional and irregular enemies sweep over territories and entrench themselves in areas of South Vietnam previously untouched by the war.



Busiest ships, subs and squadrons — who’s really away from home the most? –

It’s no secret that sailors are busier than ever, especially those who are on sea-duty. Still, the reality of how much time individual sailors spend away from home might surprise you.



Congress to ‘balance’ JSTARS recap with somethings new, key lawmaker says –

Lawmakers will seek “balance” between the U.S. Air Force’s multibillion-dollar program to replace its aging E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System and a yet-undecided alternative, a key congressman said March 6.



First Marine battalion gets ‘eyes in the sky’ mini-drones –

The first squads of infantry Marines fielding the latest in small, lightweight drones took them to the air this week during a training course at the Marine Corps’ desert warfare training center.





Veterans

AMVETS unveils new effort with VA to combat veterans suicide –

AMVETS officials March 6 announced a new mental health care partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs that’s part of a broader effort by both organizations to better combat suicide among vulnerable veterans.