Interceptor test proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 fielded reliability

Two Lockheed Martin PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative interceptors successfully intercepted two tactical ballistic missile targets recently in a test at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

The PAC-3 CRI intercepts support the U.S. Army’s Field Surveillance Program (FSP) ensuring the reliability and readiness of fielded PAC-3 missiles.

The test also marked the tenth and eleventh successful PAC-3 CRI FSP intercepts in six years. More than sixty PAC-3 CRI and Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors have achieved flight test success at White Sands Missile Range.

The U.S. Army-led missile defense flight test demonstrated the unique Hit-to-Kill capability of the PAC-3 family of missiles which defends against threats through body-to-body contact. The test also reconfirmed PAC-3 CRI’s ability to detect, track and intercept incoming missiles while meeting fielded reliability requirements. Representatives from the U.S. Army and current and potential Foreign Military Sales PAC-3 customers observed the test.

“PAC-3 continues to be successful against today’s evolving threats, and it remains the only combat proven Hit-to-Kill interceptor in the world,” said Jay Pitman, vice president of PAC-3 programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “Today’s global security environment demands reliable solutions. We expect PAC-3 interceptors to continue serving as an essential element in integrated, layered defense systems.”

The PAC-3 CRI and MSE are high-velocity interceptors that defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. Eleven nations have procured the PAC-3 missile defense interceptor: the U.S., Germany, Kuwait, Japan, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Romania, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

