Aerotech News & Review


Defense

March 7, 2018
 

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in Vietnam for historic visit

Navy photograph by PO3 Devin M. Monroe Navy photograph by PO3 Devin M. Monroe

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam for a scheduled port visit. The Carl Vinson Strike Group is in the western Pacific as part of a regularly scheduled deployment.

USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrived in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port call March 5, marking the first time a U.S. aircraft carrier has visited the country in more than 40 years.

The aircraft carrier arrived with two escort ships, cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). The Carl Vinson Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The visit marks an enormously significant milestone in our bilateral relations and demonstrates U.S. support for a strong, prosperous, and independent Vietnam,” said U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink. “Through hard work, mutual respect, and by continuing to address the past while we work toward a better future, we have gone from former enemies to close partners.”

Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Scott Swift, echoed similar sentiments.

Navy photograph by PO3 Devin M. Monroe Navy photograph by PO3 Devin M. Monroe

Senior leadership from Vietnam and from U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, pose for a photo during a welcome ceremony in Da Nang, Vietnam for the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of its port call. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is in the western Pacific as part of a regularly scheduled deployment.

“Our nations’ relationship has reached new heights in the past few years, and USS Carl Vinson’s port visit to Vietnam is a reflection of that,” said Swift. “I am confident that engagements like this will further expand the comprehensive partnership between the United States and Vietnam.”

Top leaders from the United States and Vietnam discussed the possibility of an aircraft carrier visit last year as part of an effort to further defense relations.

“This is a historic day and we are honored to receive such a warm welcome here,” said Rear Adm. John Fuller, the strike group commander. “Also, we’d like to thank Vietnam for the excellent logistical support that makes this visit possible. The United States and Vietnam are cooperating more closely than ever before.”

Navy photograph by PO3 Devin M. Monroe Navy photograph by PO3 Devin M. Monroe

The guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam for a scheduled port visit. The ship is part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and is in the western Pacific as part of a regularly scheduled deployment.

Sailors will participate in cultural and professional exchanges during community service projects, sports competitions, and receptions planned for the port call. Additionally, Navy musicians from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band will perform free concerts for the public.

Carl Vinson is America’s third Nimitz-class aircraft carrier with a crew of 5,000 Sailors who support and conduct air operations at sea. The strike group is comprised of a total of 6,000 Sailors, an aircraft carrier, an air wing, a cruiser and two destroyers.

The carrier group’s deployment marks the second time it is operating in the Indo-Pacific region under U.S. 3rd Fleet’s command and control. U.S. 3rd Fleet’s control of ships and aircraft across the Western Pacific and beyond the international dateline to India, enables U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet to operate together across a broad spectrum of maritime missions in the region.
 

Navy photograph by PO3 Devin M. Monroe Navy photograph by PO3 Devin M. Monroe

Senior leadership from Vietnam greet leaders from U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi, and the Carl Vinson Strike Group, during a welcome ceremony in Da Nang, Vietnam. The Carl Vinson Strike Group is in the western Pacific as part of a regularly scheduled deployment.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 7, 2018

News Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval – A military investigation into the Niger attack that killed four American service members concludes the team didn’t get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant, several U.S. officials familiar with the report said. It doesn’t point to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 7, 2018

Russian cargo plane crashes in Syria, 32 dead A military cargo plane crashed as it was descending to land at a Russian air base in Syria March 6, killing all 32 people onboard, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Russian military said an An-26, with 26 passengers and six crew members onboard, crashed just 500...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Photograph by Linda KC Reynolds

Antelope Valley Board of Trade Business Outlook Conference had something for everyone

Photograph by Linda KC Reynolds The Navigating Change award went to Antelope Valley Union High School District Superintendent Dr. David Vierra for his consistent advocacy for excellence in education. From bombers to bangled cuf...
 
Full Story »

 