News Briefs – March 9, 2018

Foes of F-35 jet project hope referendum will change plans

Opponents of a plan to base 18, F-35 fighter jets at the Burlington International Airport in Vermont hope the results of a non-binding referendum will prompt the Air Force to change those plans.

On March 6, 55 percent of Burlington voters cast ballots in favor of asking the City Council to request that the Air Force cancel its decision to bring the jets to Burlington to replace the aging F-16 fighter plans now used by the Vermont Air National Guard.

The first F-35s are scheduled to arrive late next year. Construction is already underway at the Burlington International Airport to ensure the facility is ready for the new planes.

In a statement, the National Guard says it will continue to keep the public informed about its transition to the F-35. AP



Germany extends military missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Mali

Germany is extending six overseas military missions, including its long-running operation in Afghanistan.

The German Cabinet agreed March 7 to increase the maximum number of troops deployed as part of the international “Resolute Support” mission by 320 to 1,300.

The German army has its headquarters in Afghanistan in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif and a large base near the central city of Kunduz.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the number of German troops involved combating the Islamic State group in Iraq will be reduced to 800, but the military training mission will be expanded to include the Iraqi army. Previously training was only provided to Kurdish forces fighting IS.

Cabinet also extended the German military’s missions in Mali, Darfur, South Sudan and the NATO-led “Sea Guardian” operation in the Mediterranean. AP