Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 16, 2018
 

Boeing HorizonX invests in Fortem Technologies, creator of radar systems for UAVs

Boeing has announced its investment in Fortem Technologies, Inc., a Salt Lake City, Utah,-based company developing advanced radar systems for unmanned and manned aircraft.

Fortem Technologies offers airspace awareness solutions using low size, weight and power radar to ensure safe operations of unmanned aerial vehicles. Fortem’s TrueView radar technology helps UAVs detect and avoid other aircraft and airborne objects beyond visual line of sight — a key capability for future autonomous air vehicles.

“Radar technology is a necessary and trusted element as we continue to strengthen autonomy capabilities for a variety of commercial and urban mobility applications,” said Steve Nordlund, vice president of Boeing HorizonX. “Safety is paramount in our approach to the responsible introduction of future air vehicles. Fortem’s radar systems will help as we pave the path to emerging markets of autonomous flight.”

Founded in May 2016, Fortem has developed a suite of radar systems and radar-enabled product solutions to help unmanned aircraft and pilots safely operate in an increasingly crowded airspace. Its TrueView radar systems enable autonomous aircraft to perform various logistics applications, including cargo transport, package delivery and large infrastructure inspections.

“With support from Boeing and others, Fortem can scale more quickly to support continuous improvements in airspace safety,” said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “We look forward to continue working with Boeing as they develop autonomous air vehicles.”

Boeing HorizonX Ventures participated in this Series A funding round, which included follow-on investments by Data Collective (DCVC) and Signia Venture Partners. This is Boeing HorizonX Ventures’ second investment in autonomous systems technology since the fund was established in April 2017.

The Boeing HorizonX Ventures investment portfolio is made up of companies specializing in technologies for aerospace product and manufacturing innovations, including energy storage, advanced materials, augmented reality systems and software, machine learning and hybrid-electric propulsion. Boeing HorizonX also seeks unique business opportunities and non-traditional partnerships for the company’s aerospace technology using disruptive innovations and business strategies.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 16, 2018

News How Did Astronaut DNA Become ‘Fake News’? – For a brief moment, NASA found itself at the center of a digital misinformation campaign.   Business Defiant undergoing rigorous testing prior to first flight this year – The Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant coaxial helicopter demonstrator is now undergoing rigorous testing prior to its first flight expected...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 16, 2018

F/A-18F crashes off coast of Florida An F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed on final approach to Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station, Key West, Fla., at approximately 4:30 p.m., EDT, March 14. Search and rescue crews were notified shortly after the crash where they recovered both the pilot and weapons systems officer from the water approximately...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes

NASA Armstrong successfully flies new subscale aircraft

The Subscale Research Lab at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California recently introduced a new addition to their fleet of miniature aircraft. The not-so-small MicroCub is a Bill Hempel 60-percent-scale super cub...
 
Full Story »

 