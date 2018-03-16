Aerotech News & Review


News

March 16, 2018
 

Headlines – March 16, 2018

News

How Did Astronaut DNA Become ‘Fake News’? –
For a brief moment, NASA found itself at the center of a digital misinformation campaign.
 

Business

Defiant undergoing rigorous testing prior to first flight this year –
The Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant coaxial helicopter demonstrator is now undergoing rigorous testing prior to its first flight expected later this year, according to Boeing and Sikorsky company officials.
 
Rheinmetall wins $3 billion Australian armored vehicle competition –
Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Defence Minister Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne announced March 14 that Rheinmetall Defence Australia has been selected to supply its Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle to the Australian Army.
 
Philippines receives ScanEagle drones for maritime security –
The Philippines has received an Insitu ScanEagle 2 unmanned aerial system from the United States.
 
France orders hybrid ships for its Navy –
The French procurement office has ordered the building and servicing of five hybrid-electric propulsion multimission harbor craft, dubbed CMM, from iXblue’s H2X Division and the company Cegelec Defense et Naval Sud-Est.
 
GAO dismisses protest of DOD cloud support contract –
The Government Accountability Office has dismissed a protest issued by Interoperability Clearinghouse, of Alexandria, Va., that claimed the award of a sole-source Department of Defense cloud support contract contained “impermissible organizational conflict of interest that renders it ineligible for award.”
 
U.S. Army begins process to replace manufactured MH-47G Block 1 Chinooks with Block 2 newbuilds –
The U.S. Army is moving ahead with plans to begin replacing its current remanufactured MH-47G Block 1 Chinook special mission helicopters with newbuild Block 2 platforms.
 
Chilean Air Force confirms delivery timeline for Black Hawk helos –
The Chilean Air Force (Fuerza Aérea de Chile: FACh) has confirmed the service is to receive all of its recently ordered Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters by the end of this year.
 
U.S. seeks 400 GBU-49 PGMs as interim moving target munition for F-35 –
The U.S. military is to procure 400 Raytheon GBU-49 Enhanced Paveway II precision-guided munitions as it looks to afford the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter with an interim moving target capability.
 
 

Defense

Trump touting ‘space force’ puts Air Force in awkward spot –
A day after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the creation of a separate military ‘space force,’ top Air Force leaders who previously opposed such an idea downplayed the apparent disconnect.
 
Mattis losing a close ally in Tillerson but also a weak partner –
The loss of one of his closest allies may give Defense Secretary Jim Mattis a strengthened relationship with President Donald Trump. Departing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been a frequent, like-minded confidant to the retired Marine general, who consulted with him several times a day as the two navigated the tumultuous Trump administration.
 
Air Force sets goal of 20 flight hours per month for pilots –
The Air Force is speeding up efforts to have pilots fly roughly 20 hours a month, on par with the other services, Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said March 14.
 
Faced with MARSOC shortages, the Corps boosts budget request –
In order to plug gaps in its elite special operations units, the Corps wants to grow by 300 more Marines than it originally submitted for in its recent budget.
 
 

Veterans

This inspiring organization builds tiny houses for homeless veterans –
While veterans often put their lives on the line to serve their country and their fellow citizens while in service, it doesn’t mean that they don’t face challenges when they return to civilian life.
 
Lawmakers worry that VA leadership drama could derail plans for department reforms –
Lawmakers on March 14 said the uncertainty surrounding the Department of Veterans Affairs leadership is now interfering with legislative goals for veterans’ reforms, potentially hurting a year’s worth of progress on the issue.
 
Student loan forgiveness benefit on the chopping block –
A benefit that lets service members and other government workers write off student loan debt would vanish under a new proposal in Congress.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – March 16, 2018

F/A-18F crashes off coast of Florida An F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed on final approach to Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station, Key West, Fla., at approximately 4:30 p.m., EDT, March 14. Search and rescue crews were notified shortly after the crash where they recovered both the pilot and weapons systems officer from the water approximately...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes

NASA Armstrong successfully flies new subscale aircraft

The Subscale Research Lab at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California recently introduced a new addition to their fleet of miniature aircraft. The not-so-small MicroCub is a Bill Hempel 60-percent-scale super cub...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
af-molecule4

New method gives AFRL first look at super cold carbon molecules

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Ashley Clingerman Dr. Willliam Lewis, AFRL Senior Research Chemist with the Turbine Engine Division, Aerospace Systems Directorate, configures the laser to scan an infrared spectrum for the Cl...
 
Full Story »

 