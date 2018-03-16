Headlines – March 16, 2018

News

Business

Defiant undergoing rigorous testing prior to first flight this year –

The Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant coaxial helicopter demonstrator is now undergoing rigorous testing prior to its first flight expected later this year, according to Boeing and Sikorsky company officials.



Rheinmetall wins $3 billion Australian armored vehicle competition –

Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Defence Minister Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne announced March 14 that Rheinmetall Defence Australia has been selected to supply its Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle to the Australian Army.



Philippines receives ScanEagle drones for maritime security –

The Philippines has received an Insitu ScanEagle 2 unmanned aerial system from the United States.



France orders hybrid ships for its Navy –

The French procurement office has ordered the building and servicing of five hybrid-electric propulsion multimission harbor craft, dubbed CMM, from iXblue’s H2X Division and the company Cegelec Defense et Naval Sud-Est.



GAO dismisses protest of DOD cloud support contract –

The Government Accountability Office has dismissed a protest issued by Interoperability Clearinghouse, of Alexandria, Va., that claimed the award of a sole-source Department of Defense cloud support contract contained “impermissible organizational conflict of interest that renders it ineligible for award.”



U.S. Army begins process to replace manufactured MH-47G Block 1 Chinooks with Block 2 newbuilds –

The U.S. Army is moving ahead with plans to begin replacing its current remanufactured MH-47G Block 1 Chinook special mission helicopters with newbuild Block 2 platforms.



Chilean Air Force confirms delivery timeline for Black Hawk helos –

The Chilean Air Force (Fuerza Aérea de Chile: FACh) has confirmed the service is to receive all of its recently ordered Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters by the end of this year.



U.S. seeks 400 GBU-49 PGMs as interim moving target munition for F-35 –

The U.S. military is to procure 400 Raytheon GBU-49 Enhanced Paveway II precision-guided munitions as it looks to afford the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter with an interim moving target capability.





Defense

Trump touting ‘space force’ puts Air Force in awkward spot –

A day after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the creation of a separate military ‘space force,’ top Air Force leaders who previously opposed such an idea downplayed the apparent disconnect.



Mattis losing a close ally in Tillerson but also a weak partner –

The loss of one of his closest allies may give Defense Secretary Jim Mattis a strengthened relationship with President Donald Trump. Departing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been a frequent, like-minded confidant to the retired Marine general, who consulted with him several times a day as the two navigated the tumultuous Trump administration.



Air Force sets goal of 20 flight hours per month for pilots –

The Air Force is speeding up efforts to have pilots fly roughly 20 hours a month, on par with the other services, Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said March 14.



Faced with MARSOC shortages, the Corps boosts budget request –

In order to plug gaps in its elite special operations units, the Corps wants to grow by 300 more Marines than it originally submitted for in its recent budget.





Veterans

This inspiring organization builds tiny houses for homeless veterans –

While veterans often put their lives on the line to serve their country and their fellow citizens while in service, it doesn’t mean that they don’t face challenges when they return to civilian life.



Lawmakers worry that VA leadership drama could derail plans for department reforms –

Lawmakers on March 14 said the uncertainty surrounding the Department of Veterans Affairs leadership is now interfering with legislative goals for veterans’ reforms, potentially hurting a year’s worth of progress on the issue.



Student loan forgiveness benefit on the chopping block –

A benefit that lets service members and other government workers write off student loan debt would vanish under a new proposal in Congress.