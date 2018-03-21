LA County Air Show information

Location, time

The Los Angeles County Air Show is March 24-25, 2018, at William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, Calif.

Gates open at 9 a.m. with performances running from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the two-day show.

Parking information

There is ample parking and superb traffic management. Parking, however, is not free.

Cost is $10 for each vehicle, and $30 for over-size trailers, motorhomes and buses.

Cash only will be accepted on site, but parking vouchers are available for purchase online.

Parking is permitted only in designated parking areas, and all routing and parking is monitored by law enforcement during show days.

Club 42 – A new show center premium experience

This year, the air show will feature Club 42, an all-new premium experience for air show enthusiasts.

Club 42 is an exciting way for air show guests to view the event from show center. In addition to front line viewing, guests will receive entry into a private chalet that offers free buffet lunch, beer, wine, soft drinks, access to private restrooms, swag bags and children’s activities.

The cost is $160 per person and includes parking; children two and under are free.

Club 42 was named to honor the familiar and respected U.S. Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, which is home to the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, and a litany of other leading aeronautical companies.

What to bring

• Sunscreen

• Camera

• Comfortable shoes

• Hat

• Sunglasses

• Lawn Chair

• Blankets

• Ear Plugs (optional)

• Cash for parking or purchase voucher online

• Cash is encouraged, some concessions do not accept ATM/Debit cards. ATM Machines are available throughout the Air Show.

What not to bring

• Coolers *

• Loose Ice

• Cans

• Glass

• Alcohol

• Pets **

• Weapons of any kind

• Tents

• Awnings

• Barbecues or cooking equipment

• Large/Beach Umbrellas

* Small coolers for life-saving medicines permitted

** Certified service animals are permitted