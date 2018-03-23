LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

To view the guide electronically on your mobile device click here 2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

You can also pick up a hard copy inserted into this week’s edition of Aerotech News, available at high-traffic distribution points throughout the Antelope Valley, or look for our guys in the bright yellow T-shirts at the main gate the day of the show to get your FREE copy. See you there!

Here it is, folks: Your guide to the 2018 Los Angeles County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! It’s a great companion to your day at Fox Airfield in Lancaster, with information on static and aerial aircraft displays and a map of the flight line (pages 26 & 27). In addition to the F-22 Raptor Team (page 17), you’ll see amazing demonstrations by the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey (page 30), the Red Bull Swoopers, Aerobatic Helicopter and Red Bull’s Team Chambliss (pages 38 & 39), historical aircraft including the P-38, B-17 Flying Fortress and the P-51 Mustang and much more! On the ground, check out one of the best STEM exhibitions you will ever experience – multiple tents and participants, with hands-on activities available for all (page 9). On the ground, see the Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II up close and personal (page 23), as well as the legendary Lockheed Vega aircraft (page 24). Also, make sure you catch the Aviation Legends and History Panel presentations on both days. We have the panel schedule on pages 15 & 16, and full bios of all the participants in this week’s LACAS companion edition of Aerotech News, as well as on the Aerotech website