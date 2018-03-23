Aerotech News & Review


Boeing delivers first 737 MAX 9

Boeing delivered its very first 737 MAX 9 to Thai Lion Air. The MAX 9’s extra capacity will help the airline add several international routes.

Boeing and the Lion Air Group March 21 celebrated the very first 737 MAX 9 to be delivered. The airplane will go into service with Thai Lion Air, where its added capacity will help the airline launch several international routes.

“The 737 MAX 9 is a perfect fit for our growing business in Thailand,” said Capt. Darsito Hendro Seputro, CEO and Chairman of Thai Lion Air. “The 737 has been the backbone of our business since we began and we will use the added capacity the airplane provides to expand our network and start additional routes to Bangladesh, China and India.”

The Lion Air Group is the launch customer for the MAX 9. They were also the first operator to put the MAX 8 into service, and have announced a commitment for 50 MAX 10s. The Group also has an additional 200 737 MAXs on order and is one of the world’s largest operators of the 737.

“The Lion Air Group is the perfect example of how the 737 MAX family provides a common fleet solution across the single-aisle spectrum,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister. “Not only will Lion Air Group benefit from the MAX’s range and capacity, they will enjoy the best economics and reliability in the industry.”

Executives from Boeing and Thai Lion Air cut the ribbon marking the delivery of the very first 737 MAX 9.

The 737 MAX 9 is designed for a capacity of up to 220 passengers and a maximum range of 3,550 nautical miles. With three additional seat rows compared to the 737 MAX 8, this airplane provides operators added capacity while maximizing profitability within their network.

The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that is opening up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



 

