Celebrating STEM achievements — First, Fastest, Farthest

Every big achievement and discovery of aviation history has been reached when innovators “played in the boundaries” between Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

The Los Angeles County Air Show is delighted to provide an exhibition for anyone interested in aerospace and the STEM fields, as well as to offer scholarships for students interested in pursuing a career in this area.

What’s so cool about this STEM Exhibit?

A few highlights include:

• ‘Hands-on’ opportunities for kids and adults to meet pilots, find out how robots operate, and see how the sun can power a car!

• High school robotics teams will be on hand to demonstrate how their robots work.

• The 2018 air show will feature a drone exhibit as part of the overall STEM experience.

Currently, there are approximately 20 exhibitors registered.

Among those currently scheduled to attend are:

• The 812th Instrumentation Group from Edwards AFB, with flight simulators which can be flown by those attending.

• The AV Chapters of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots, Society of Flight Test Engineers, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and the Flight Test Historical Foundation — all of whom work together to provide great hands-on activities for attendees, particularly youngsters.

• Exhibitors from middle and high schools from around the region, including the Palmdale HS Solar Falcons with their solar race car, Eastside HS Biomedical Academy, Green Enterprise Academy from AVHS, the LAMPE Academy from Lancaster HS, iLead Charter School, NASA Girls Empowering Girls from the Palmdale School District, Fulton & Alsbury Academy from the Lancaster School District, Daisy Gibson School from the Keppel School District, Rosamond HS, and FIRST Robotics teams from Lancaster HS and AVHS, and the AVC STEM Club.

• The Aviation Explorers.

• California Wing Civil Air Patrol.

• AV Math Council.

Separate STEM exhibitor tents will also feature amazing displays and activities from NASA, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Boeing, with additional static displays of the Red Bull capsule and aircraft, among others.

Come visit one of the best STEM exhibitions you will ever experience!