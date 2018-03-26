Aerotech News & Review


Defense

March 26, 2018
 

Into the fold: F-35C carrier qualifications aboard Lincoln

PO2 Jessica Paulauskas
Navy News
Navy photograph by POC Mark Logico Navy photograph by POC Mark Logico

An F-35C Lightning II assigned to the Rough Raiders of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 125 performs a touch and go on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) completed fleet carrier qualifications (CQ) for the F-35C Lightning II program, marking another milestone for the new aircraft, while underway March 17-21.

Pilots assigned to the “Rough Raiders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 and the “Grim Reapers” of VFA 101 accomplished day and night qualifications with 140 traps in anticipation of F-35C operational testing later this year.

Aboard for part of the CQ was Rear Adm. Dale Horan, director of the U.S. Navy F-35C Fleet Integration Office, who was previously embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln during a nine-and-a-half-month deployment in 2002.

“I have tight ties to Lincoln,” said Horan. “It’s personally interesting for me, but also professionally, it’s really neat to see this aircraft out there with other aircraft; we haven’t done that before. Previously, all the CQ evolutions have just been F-35s.”

The F-35C complements the tactical fighter fleet with a dominant, multirole, next-generation aircraft capable of projecting U.S. power and deterring potential adversaries. The continued integration of the F-35C into the carrier air wing will enable the carrier strike group of the future to be more lethal and survivable in high-end threat environments.

Navy photograph by PO1 Braan M. Wilbur Navy photograph by PO1 Braan M. Wilbur

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Caleb Swaim directs an F-35C Lightning II assigned to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 101 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

One of the major milestones for this carrier qualification evolution was the operational use of the F-35C’s foldable-wing feature. This feature is a critical component of the integration of F-35Cs with F/A-18C Hornets, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers, facilitating the movement of the different platforms on the flight deck and rehearsing for operating as part of a full air wing aboard the carrier.

“My original platform is the Hornet, which I’ve flown for the past three years,” said Lt. Nick Rezendes, a pilot attached to VFA 101, who qualified on the F-35C during this CQ. “I wanted to switch to flying the Navy’s newest aircraft, and now that I have, I wouldn’t mind sticking with it for the rest of my career.”

Another important piece of this underway period was the continued integration of the F-35’s Autonomic Logistic Information System (ALIS) with Abraham Lincoln. ALIS is a secure, off-board fleet management tool that integrates F-35 mission planning, maintenance, supply chain and sustainment information. Operators were able to plan, maintain, and sustain F-35C systems by transmitting up-to-date data to users and maintainers worldwide.

Navy photograph by PO1 Braan M. Wilbur Navy photograph by PO1 Braan M. Wilbur

An F-35C Lightning II assigned to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 101 performs an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

During Abraham Lincoln’s previous F-35C Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) carrier qualifications in December of 2017, an operational squadron accomplished the use of the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) for the first time. The GPS-based, all-weather landing system works to provide accurate and reliable information for carrier landing approach, allowing F-35Cs to land during inclement weather.

“It’s pretty clear that this aircraft is the Navy’s future for strike warfare,” said Horan. “It’s shaping up to be a fantastic aircraft. As with any program, there are always complexities in getting it fielded, but we are working through those. This aircraft is very capable and it’ll be really neat to watch it develop.”

By 2025, the Navy’s aircraft carrier air wings are scheduled to consist of F-35Cs, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers electronic attack aircraft, E-2D Hawkeye battle management and control aircraft, MH-60R/S helicopters and carrier on board delivery logistics aircraft.
 

Navy photograph by PO1 Josue Escobosa Navy photograph by PO1 Josue Escobosa

An F-35C Lightning II from the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting carrier qualifications.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 23, 2018

News New Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving – President Donald Trump late on March 23 issued a new order banning transgender individuals from serving in the military except under “limited circumstances,” again insisting they pose a threat to military readiness.     Business Emerging German-Dutch naval tie-up has industry abuzz –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 26, 2018

Residents claim Air Force pollution still making them sick More than 1,350 residents on Tucson’s south side have filed formal claims with the U.S. Air Force in the past year, claiming pollution left behind from its plants and other industries is causing cancer and other illnesses in their community. The Arizona Daily Star reports details...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-honorary-cc3

Honorary commanders get glimpse of 412th MSG mission

Air Force photograph by Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong The honorary commanders visited the 412th Security Forces Squadron’s K-9 Military Working Dog Section to learn about the K-9 mission and their critical support of outside ag...
 
Full Story »

 