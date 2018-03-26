News Briefs – March 26, 2018

Residents claim Air Force pollution still making them sick

More than 1,350 residents on Tucson’s south side have filed formal claims with the U.S. Air Force in the past year, claiming pollution left behind from its plants and other industries is causing cancer and other illnesses in their community.

The Arizona Daily Star reports details of most of the claims aren’t immediately available. But more than a half-dozen residents who filed claims told the Arizona Daily Star last week that they believe contaminated drinking water and possible other exposures to pollution left them with various cancers, heart ailments, autoimmune diseases such as lupus and other health problems. Such claims are often precursors to future lawsuits.

Air Force spokesman Mark Kinkade says the Air Force hasn’t decided on any claim and has no timetable for any decision. AP



Bases in four states being studied as locations for F-35 unit

Military bases in Arizona, Florida and Missouri are being studied by the Air Force along with one in Texas already identified as the preferred location for basing an Air Force Reserve squadron of 24 F-35 fighters.

A notice published March 21 in the Federal Register says Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base is the preferred alternative and that the “reasonable alternatives” being studied for environmental suitability are Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, Homestead Air Force Base in Florida and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

The notice says the Air Force plans to conduct evening public meetings at each location in late April.

If F-35s are assigned to Davis-Monthan and Whiteman, they would replace A-10 attack jets. They would replace F-16 fighters at Homestead or Fort Worth. AP