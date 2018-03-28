Headlines – March 28, 2018

News

‘Suspicious packages’ received at military installations in Washington area –

The Defense Department said March 26 that suspicious packages had been received at military installations in the Washington region, and were being investigated.





Business

Space communications: As the industry launches new products, military can’t decide what to buy –

The latest Pentagon review of how the U.S. military should buy space communications is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks. The likely conclusion is that the military needs a mix of government-owned satellites and commercial services.



BAE Systems demos 40mm cannon as option for US Army combat vehicles –

BAE Systems has successfully demonstrated its 40mm cannon for the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga., as the service considers future lethality upgrades — particularly to its Stryker combat vehicle.



Harris unveils two-channel leader radio for U.S. Army –

Harris Corporation has unveiled its new two-channel leader radio designed specifically for the Army at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Global Force Symposium this week, with expectations it will be chosen as one of the two radio deisgns to be purchased by the service soon.



NSC readies major overhaul in U.S. arms exports –

The Trump Administration is putting the final touches on a plan to speed up arms sales to allies, and play catchup to China and Israel in selling armed drones.



F-35, submarine programs on track for Norway –

Norway’s procurement of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and new high-end submarines is on track, and the government is working to induct both new systems, Norway’s top defense official said March 27.



Concept for Lockheed MQ-25A Stingray unmanned tanker bid revealed –

Lockheed Martin unveiled its concept for the Navy’s MQ-25A Stingray unmanned aerial tanker in a series of images provided to USNI News March 26 by the company.



SSL bags Amos-8, BSAT-4b manufacturing contracts –

Satellite manufacturer Space Systems Loral on March 26 announced two satellite operators contracted the company to build geostationary telecommunications satellites ahead of fast-approaching 2020 deadlines.



The scary new contracting model that isn’t scary or new –

“Other Transaction Authorities” might seem like a risky new acquisition method, but it’s been around longer than the Federal Acquisition Regulation.



Industry sounds off on Pentagon’s cloud strategy –

The Defense Department received more than 1,000 comments from industry regarding its JEDI cloud acquisition.





Defense

‘Zero credibility’ to reports U.S. is leaving bases in Turkey, Qatar, DOD says –

Pentagon officials are denying reports that the U.S. military is planning to “liquidate” Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, two of U.S Central Command’s main air combat bases in the Middle East.



U.S. Army is already putting new gear in soldiers’ hands as it builds its modernization command –

The new Army Futures Command is slated for initial operating capability this summer, with full capabilities a year later, but acquisition research teams are already down at the unit level to get soldier input on systems that in development.



Future unmanned aircraft to do the ‘dull, dangerous’ work –

The one-star leading the Army’s modernization efforts for Future Vertical Lift says the service envisions using its future unmanned aircraft systems for the “dull” and the “dangerous” work.



Army of 2028 will be ready to fight any war, top civilian says –

U.S. Army Secretary Mark Esper said the service of 2028 will be ready to fight any war, in his first major speech in the position, which laid out his vision for the future of the service.



Army Futures Command taking charge of conjuring up new capability –

The Army Futures Command will take charge of the Army’s processes for conjuring up materiel designs for modernized capability going forward, which means taking some elements from some of the major commands and moving them over to the new organization, Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy told Defense News in an exclusive interview just ahead of the Association of the U.S. Army’s Global Force Symposium.



Army aviation at ‘a crossroads’ as future requirements take shape –

Army aviation has found itself at a “crossroads” where the current fleet of CH-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk multi-year contracts are “sunsetting” and the Army must decide when and how it takes the leap from the current fleet to a far more advanced rotorcraft, according to Brig. Gen. Wally Rugen, who has taken the lead on the service’s Future Vertical Lift modernization effort.



U.S. Army’s Futures Command sets groundwork for battlefield transformation –

It’s the beginning of a new era in Army acquisition in which soldiers might not have to wait 10 years or longer to see a new weapon or capability in the field, but instead could get modern, new systems in their hands within just a few short years.



Pentagon mulls an overhaul of mandatory training policies –

Military leaders have said they’re overwhelmed by unnecessary training requirements, but seasoned officers in Afghanistan said they see signs of a turnaround as the Pentagon looks to streamline military policies.



Mattis, Pentagon quiet on new transgender policy –

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis declined to answer questions Monday on the Pentagon’s new transgender policy, citing ongoing litigation that could make all of the department’s changes moot anyway.



Here’s what we know, and don’t know, about Jim Mattis’ transgender policy –

The Pentagon unveiled recommendations for a new personnel policy on Friday that would bar most transgender people from serving in the military.



DARPA wants to ‘slow life to save life’ with program that extends the ‘golden hour’ –

When troops are wounded, time is precious. That’s why the fast-ticking minutes that follow such an event are called the “golden hour.” Get the right care within the right time and you survive. Wrong care or an evac takes too long — you’re dead.



There’s still no finish line in sight for F-35 program –

Jim Roche, then-secretary of the U.S. Air Force, made an announcement on Oct. 26, 2001, that all aviation enthusiasts had been waiting for. A winner had been picked to design and build the Joint Strike Fighter.



Navy conducts F-35C qualifications aboard aircraft carrier –

The F-35C Lightning II recently completed qualifications aboard the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, the latest progression as the joint strike fighter variant nears expected initial operational capacity this year.



Finnish fighter pilot lands on U.S. aircraft carrier –

As part of a pilot exchange program, a Finnish Air Force pilot landed a F/A-18C Hornet on a U.S. aircraft carrier on March 17, a first for the two countries.



Air Force stakes future on privately funded launch vehicles. Will the gamble pay off? –

The schedule is getting tight for the U.S. Air Force as a 2022 deadline looms to bid farewell to the Atlas 5 and switch to a different rocket that is not powered by a Russian engine.





Veterans

Trump looks to replace David Shulkin with Adm. Ronny Jackson as Veterans Affairs secretary –

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intention to replace Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin with Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, now the physician to the president.



Army veteran in U.S. since age 8 deported after prison stint –

An Army veteran from Chicago who served two tours in Afghanistan and had been in the U.S. since age 8 has been deported to Mexico because of a 2008 drug-trafficking conviction.



Afghanistan war veteran’s deportation is a ‘shocking betrayal,’ senator says –

A United States Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan was deported to Mexico after his application for citizenship was denied because of a felony drug conviction, his lawyer and immigration officials said.