Lockheed Martin to integrate tank protection technology for testing on U.S. Army vehicles

The U.S. Army’s Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center has awarded Lockheed Martin a next-phase contract to continue maturing the Modular Active Protection Systems controller base kit hardware and software and to support government integration efforts ahead of platform demonstrations scheduled to take place through 2019.

MAPS is designed to enable protection of vehicles and their occupants by integrating sensors and countermeasures in a common framework to detect and defeat existing and emerging threats.

Lockheed Martin delivered five MAPS controllers to TARDEC in 2017. As part of the 16-month follow-on effort, its engineers will work with TARDEC to mature the base kit hardware and software and to support integration of the MAPS Base Kit with existing sensors and countermeasures for U.S. Army virtual and range demonstrations on combat vehicles.

“Our MAPS offering is ready to support field tests using today’s platforms and active protection system components,” said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “A modular and open-architecture design means any component can be selectively upgraded across all MAPS-enabled platforms to address emerging threats. That promotes affordability by extending the system’s life cycle, and boosts protection for the war fighter without increasing vehicle weight.”

The TARDEC MAPS Base Kit, delivered by Lockheed Martin, consists of a controller, user interface, power management distribution system and application software. It integrates Modular APS Framework (MAF)-compliant components, sensors and countermeasures to detect and defeat threats targeting MAPS-equipped vehicles. In addition to current combat vehicle platforms, it is designed to support future vehicle protection system capabilities. A “MAPS: Ahead of the Threat Curve” video provides additional information about the system.