Aerotech News & Review


News

March 28, 2018
 

News Briefs – March 28, 2018

Afghanis soon to fly missions with Black Hawks from U.S.

KANADAHAR, Afghanistan–The U.S. military has been flying UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter missions in Afghanistan for years, but the storied aircraft will soon take to the country’s battlefields manned by pilots and crews from the Afghan military.
The first group of Afghan trainees is in the final phase of instruction by U.S. advisers at an air base in southern Kandahar province, as part of transitioning Afghanistan’s military from Soviet-era Mi-17 helicopters to the U.S.-made Black Hawks.
They are scheduled to begin flying missions in May.
U.S. Air Force Maj. Ted Rogers, director of operations for the 441st Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron, called the transition “hugely important.”
It’s part of broader plans for the expansion of the Afghan Air Force. The U.S. is spending $814 million on the seven-year effort. AP
 

Army’s live-fire training ignited blaze that burned homes

The Army says a wildfire that destroyed at least two homes in southern Colorado was sparked by live-fire training at Fort Carson, Colo.
The announcement March 26 came more than a week after the 3,300-acre fire started on a day when a fire warning was issued because of high winds and dry weather.
A statement from the post said aviation training ignited the March 16 fire. It spread from Fort Carson to private land.
The post’s commander, Maj. Gen. Randy A. George, says the Army needs to balance its training needs with the safety of its neighbors. He said in a statement that the Army was “mitigating risk and altering training” before the fire and will continue to do so based on what it’s learned. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 28, 2018

News ‘Suspicious packages’ received at military installations in Washington area – The Defense Department said March 26 that suspicious packages had been received at military installations in the Washington region, and were being investigated.     Business Space communications: As the industry launches new products, military can’t decide what to buy – The latest Pent...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Photograph by Linda KC Reynolds

Ground broken for long-awaited Edwards’ museum

Photograph by Linda KC Reynolds Happy day– George Welsh, Col. Angela Suplisson, Col. Jason Schott, Lisa Gray, Congressman Steve Knight, Mark “Forger” Stucky and Dr. Keith Jaimeson participate in the groundbreaking cer...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Raytheon LTAMDS solution completes program review

Raytheon has completed a program and technical review for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, with the U.S. Army. Having led the development of advanced radar technologies for more than 50 years, Raytheon’s solution is uniquely prepared to meet the rapid growing needs of today’s soldiers.  “Air and missile threats are...
 
Full Story »

 